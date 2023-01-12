Logitech G735 review: "A gorgeous feature-packed headset with a hefty price to match"

The Logitech G735 is a gorgeous feature-packed headset with a hefty price tag. It leans heavily on its aesthetic, sounds great, and a wonderful feature set, but the price of admission will put budget-conscious gamers off.

The Logitech G735 could be a top pick for those looking for a gaming headset that offers something different from the usual black-and-RGB that you find on most. Coming from the brand's premium ‘Aurora’ range; it's a cracking set.

Sporting a fetching all-white and pastel design, the Logitech G735 is a premium package complete with a hefty specs sheet that includes multi-device connectivity, spatial sound, and Blue VO!CE filters. Will the G735 challenge the best gaming headsets on the market, however? With an asking price of $229 / £199, it certainly needs to be exceptional to challenge the rival offerings from SteelSeries or the best Razer headsets on the market, and to establish itself as a top PC headset for gaming too. To put the Logitech G735 through its paces and see how it matches up, I used the headset extensively over a three-week period.

Design

The Logitech G735 features an all-white exterior that’s more akin to a high-end pair of wireless headphones than a gaming headset. Two reasonably small plastic cups are brought together by a metal band that’s wrapped in a well-cushioned faux leather finish - a design that's quite AirPods Max, if I do say so. The subtle pastel RGB lighting lining each cup means you’ll never mistake the G735 for anything but a gaming headset, though.

(Image credit: Future)

On the head, the Logitech G735 sits comfortably, with plenty of space in the ear cups and generously cushioned memory foam ear pads. Logitech claims to have designed the G735 to specifically fit gamers with smaller heads but personally, I couldn’t tell the difference versus the usual kind of fit you find on headsets. Adjusting the G735 to its tightest settings (which I usually do with headsets due to my smallish head) results in a fit that’s fairly tight, and comfortable, but not wildly so. In short, I don’t think you’ll be excluded from this headset if you have a head on the larger side.

(Image credit: Future)

Sitting at 260 grams, it's also fairly light considering it features metal components and a solid build. Logitech usually hits it out of the park with building super light wireless gaming headsets and the G755 is no exception to that.

One slight niggle with the design, however, is the mic. While the placement is more or less right, the detachable boom mic doesn’t have an adjustable stem so you can’t really bring it in close or push it further away. You also can’t fold it away to deactivate it, which is a feature that can be found on plenty of cheap gaming headsets. It’s kind of bizarre, but I assume Logitech has done this to keep the overall aesthetic of the device nice and svelte looking.

Features

Essential Info (Image credit: Future) Type: Wireless (USB dongle, Bluetooth)

Sound output: Stereo

Microphone: Boom (detachable)

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS, Xbox

Controls: Volume, on/off, mic on/off, bluetooth

Impedance: 32 ohm

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz

Tested on PC.

As you’d expect for a headset with such a hefty price tag, the Logitech comes with a fairly loaded specs sheet of features. Highlights include DTS Headphone: X spatial sound, Blue VO!CE mic filters, and multi-input functionality.

Out of the three, the multi-input is the biggest selling point of the headset as it allows you to hook up any compatible Bluetooth device and easily stream while you game. The voice filters are also handy if you’d like to get a more isolated or bassy sound over discord - just don’t expect streamer levels of quality with the voice input though.

The Logitech G735 pairs with the Logitech G Hub companion software (available on Mac and Windows), which is one of the most intuitive and well-thought-out suites you’ll find anywhere on the market. Using the easy-to-navigate menus you’ll be able to switch up your RGB settings, tweak the overall sound profile, and switch in between the various presets for the mic and spatial sound. There are a ton of options to play around with here, although Logitech doesn’t overwhelm you with choices if you don’t want to fuss around.

This ease of use makes the Logitech G735 a decent option for pairing up with a console or mobile device, even if these aren’t compatible with the companion software. The one thing holding back a full recommendation here is the price. Make no bones about it - the G735 is expensive and you’re arguably already paying a lot for the aesthetics before even thinking about the features exclusively locked to Mac and PC gamers.

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Out of the box, the Logitech G375 sounds great, with a fairly rounded profile that’s squarely aimed at comfort over long sessions. They have a smooth, pleasant sound that can be tailored to taste either using the 5-band equalizer or provided presets in the G Hub companion software.

At initiation, the DTS Headphone: X spatial sound feature has the usual issue (common across most headsets) of having a hollow, echoey, scooped, harsh sound. As with nearly every headset with spatial audio I’ve ever tested, the Logitech needed some tweaking to get the best out of them but it’s a ten minute job at most. Put a bit of work in and you can get these cans sounding great.

In game, the Logitech G735 truly shines across a wide gamut of genres. During sessions of Hell Let Loose, not only was the hellscape of Stalingrad or Hürtgen forest rendered in absolute crystal clear fashion, but the surround sound really helped notch up the immersion. Coupled with a more chilled game, they shine even more in my opinion; the excellent comfort shining on long sessions of Total War: Warhammer 3, where both ambient map sounds and the clash of battle were equally highlighted.

For battery life, the Logitech G735 are listed as offering up to 16 hours of charge with RGB activated and up to 56 hours with no RGB. My personal testing over the course of three weeks found this number to be pretty bang on, with 16 hours being an average ballpark.

Should you buy the Logitech G735?

(Image credit: Future)

So, is the Logitech G735 any good and is it worth your hard-earned money? Well, yes it is - but it's damn pricey. In my eyes, the G735 is a headset that leans heavily on its looks and overall aesthetic. The features are decent, and the sound is great, but you’re definitely paying a premium for the overall look here. Pair that with the best features and customization being locked behind the companion software and the G735 is arguably a hard sell for console gamers looking for the best PS5 headset.

Overall, I think console gamers on a budget will be better served by the low cost and straight-out-the-box brilliance of the G735's cheaper Logitech G535 Lightspeed sibling. For PC gamers with a decently sized wallet and a penchant for pastel colors, however, the Logitech G735 is definitely worth considering as one of the best wireless gaming headsets - especially if you can get a discount during a sales event.

How we tested the Logitech G735

I used the Logitech G735 as my main headset for both work and gaming over a three-week period, in which time I clocked up over 20 hours in-game and 40 hours of media streaming. Titles played during this period included Total War: Warhammer 3, Hell Let Loose, and Dota 2.

