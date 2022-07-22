Logitech G535 Lightspeed review: "Straightforward, great-sounding cups"

The Logitech G535 Lightspeed are the well-known brand’s latest mid-range wireless gaming set. They’re what happens when you take an excellent base such as the existing Logitech G335 wired headset, cut the cord, and add in a touch of super low-latency tech under the hood for good measure.

Retailing for $129 / £109 places them in a fairly saturated price point, however, and one that directly competes with some of the best gaming headsets (opens in new tab) for that money. When compared to myriad options on the market, a basic specs sheet and lack of headlining features could see the Logitech G535 fall behind the competition. Will they hold their own? Let's see.

Design

The Logitech G535 have a fairly unremarkable design at first glance, rocking a subdued aesthetic that breaks away from the usual RGB-drenched vibes you often find on gaming headsets. Instead, you’ve got an industrial all-black plastic design from the cups to the overhead band with the only added flair being an elasticated fabric band that suspends from each cup.

The band on my sample has a purple and turquoise coloration that’s vaguely reminiscent of the early nineties ski wear - although I think Logitech was going for a ‘Cyberpunky’ feel. It’s an odd touch considering the rest of the headset is so subdued but it definitely breaks up the black with a splash of color. I dig it personally but Logitech does sell other bands (opens in new tab) for those with more discerning tastes.

Essential info Type: Wireless (USB dongle)

Sound output: Stereo

Microphone: Boom (swivel for on/off)

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS, Xbox

Controls: Volume, on/off

Impedance: 36 ohm

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz

Tested on PC.

In the hand, the Logitech G535 feel fairly plasticky but certainly robust. There’s no metal to be found on these cans but that lends beautifully to an incredibly lightweight build. Right out of the box I was struck by how featherlight these cans feel, despite having generously proportioned cups on each side. Weighing in at just 236 grams, the G535 are easily up there with the lightest wireless gaming headsets I’ve ever reviewed.

Alongside a decent over-ear fit, each cup is also well-padded with memory foam and features a hard-wearing fabric cover. These covers aren't quite as soft as some leatherette or velvet options out there, but they definitely lend to breathability over those long sessions. Overall, with easy adjustability and generous padding, the Logitech G535 are a real winner when it comes to the comfort game.

Features

Features-wise, the Logitech G535 are a fairly barebones affair. On the left cup, you have your volume, on and off switch, and mic - which isn’t detachable but does have a handy foldaway to mute function. Personally, I would have liked more media controls but the switches that are available are perfectly functional and easily accessible in the heat of the action.

While it’s not listed on the packaging or website, the Logitech G535 are supported with the brand’s G Hub software. Downloading this suite is going to give PC users access to a ten-band EQ with various presets, a battery monitor, and a noise removal switch. These features are nice additions but wholly optional. If you’re on a PS5 or Xbox Series X then don’t feel like you’re missing out on much here as these cans work great out of the box.

Included in the packaging is a USB to USB-C charging cable and USB dongle. Despite being wireless, the Logitech G535 are not Bluetooth compatible so bear that in mind if you're using a device that's short on ports. Also, note that the G535 are not compatible with the Nintendo Switch too.

Compared to their rivals such as the Razer Kraken V3, the Logitech G535 definitely boast a smaller sheet of features overall. Put simply, there are no fancy surround sound options, THX certification, or haptic controls - all of which the latest Razer headset supports. Instead, Logitech has gone for a good old-fashioned plug-and-play philosophy, which isn't necessarily a bad thing if you prefer simplicity.

Performance

Subdued aesthetics and barebones features aside, the Logitech G535 have clearly been built with performance in mind. During my extensive testing of this PC gaming headset I was continually impressed by just how great they sounded with minimal tweaking - all while offering a rare level of comfort.

The 40mm drivers, while not being the biggest you’ll find in a headset, pump out a satisfying level of volume and bass on everything from your daily playlist to the most intensive of gameplay sessions. During my hours of testing on Hell Let Loose every bombardment, loose shell, and magazine dump was rendered with a suitably resounding delivery. Even in the most chaotic scenes, the action was easy to place, and, in the quieter scenes, it was easy to catch a nearby enemy sloshing in the mud.

Even on longer, more chill sessions the Logitech G535 held up just as well. During long sittings of Cities: Skylines, the well-rounded sound and supreme left of comfort meant the Logitech G353 seamlessly melted into the background while I toiled away amongst the hustle and bustle. Hours later, my traffic issues hadn’t gone away but my ears were at least ache and sweat-free.

The Logitech G535 are listed as having 33 hours of battery on the brand’s site but personally I got about 30 hours of playtime out of these cans before they needed a charge. That’s not quite as high as listed but still very respectable overall. As always, your mileage may vary here.

Should you buy the Logitech G535 Lightspeed?

The Logitech G535 is a superb set, and represents a straightforward, great-sounding pair of cups that are well worth considering if your budget fits into the $129 / £119 range. Not only do they sound great out the box, but a lightweight but solid design lends to a fantastic level of comfort over even the longest of gaming sessions.

Minor criticisms would include the all-plastic build, which doesn't feel as premium as some similarly priced headsets, and the lack of support for Nintendo Switch or Bluetooth connections. All this aside, these are definitely worth checking out if you're a PC, PlayStation, or Xbox gamer on the hunt for a simple (but good) pair of cans.

As of writing, these cans are also often on sale for around $99 in the US, which makes them an even better prospect versus the likes of the Razer Kraken V3 and SteelSeries Arctis 5 - the main competitors at this price point.

How we tested the Logitech G535 Lightspeed

I used the Logitech G535 as my daily headset for more than a week, totaling about 70 or 80 hours of use on PC. During this time, I was able to put the Logitech G535 through its paces on such games as Hell Let Loose, Escape From Tarkov, Cities: Skylines, and Monster Hunter: Rise, noting down any issues or praise along the way.

You can read more about how we test gaming headsets as well as how we make all our recommendations in the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

