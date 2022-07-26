Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury review: "still as comfortable as ever"

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is an older release, but with an ergonomic shape and grippy side textures it's still as comfortable as ever. While it's still a solid option when on sale, though, the decent performance and satisfying clicks can't quite keep up with similarly priced competition in 2022.

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is getting on a little now, but that means it's perfectly primed to offer a budget alternative to the latest releases. Where some of the best gaming mouse models can easily carry three-figure price tags, the Hyperion Fury is regularly available for around $35 / £35 these days. With a $49.99 / £49.99 MSRP, this was always a cheap gaming mouse.

However, as tech gets more affordable over the years we often see features previously reserved for top-tier pointers making their way to these budget prices. To see just how the G402 fares against 2022's low-cost options, though, we put the 2014 release to the test over the course of two weeks.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury design

The long body and tall dome of the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury make it a natural palm or claw grip design, to the point where a fingertip grip is all but ruled out. However, if you do fit into the former camps, there's plenty of ergonomic comfort to be found.

A slight thumb rest and angled design mean you'll be able to comfortably wield the G402 for longer periods of time, though the 125g weight did cause a little strain in our testing. The G402 was originally marketed as an fps-first mouse, but it doesn't hold up to that standard by today's weight classes. Nevertheless, the rubbery side textures and comfortable matte plastic felt excellent under the hand and provided a surprising amount of grip when combined with the shape as well.

Sharing a panelled aesthetic with the G502 line, you'll find matte black plastic contoured around glossy strips along the back of the mouse, topped off with a blue G logo to the left of the main body. There are no RGB settings for this small set of LEDs, but you can shift between different effects for the one blue color.

Overall, the build quality here is still solid. I didn't notice any rattle inside the device, and no signs of unwarranted wear and tear from my everyday use. The scroll wheel remains snappy and crisp, and there's no sign of those main click switches softening any time soon.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury features

The Logitech G402 packs some solid features for its price tag, even though the max CPI / DPI setting is a little aged by 2022's standards. The 4,000 DPI sensor doesn't quite hold up to similarly priced (and even cheaper) competition today - the $39.99 / £39.99 Logitech G203 can reach 8,000 DPI, for example, and the $49.99 / £49.99 Corsair Sabre RGB Pro maxes out at 18K. Of course, few people will need those higher ranges: I - like most players - rarely reach above 3,000. Plus, the Logitech manages to balance a lower max CPI with a super high 500IPS, which means you'll be able to cover the same amount of ground as you would normally, but the sensor inside will be able to track those movements across much higher speeds.

In practice, I didn't really feel that increased IPS kicking in too much. Things certainly remained nippy, offering an excellent value experience across the board, but with the additional weight on the Hyperion Fury everything was balanced out in the end.

You are getting two side buttons and a separate sniper button located above the thumb as well. I found these clickers to be extremely well positioned - I never needed to adjust my grip to reliably hit side keybindings, and only had to slightly shift my thumb to hold the sniper button. That's a rarity in larger gaming mice, which often overlook their small-handed players. Two buttons placed on the left click can shift your CPI in increments of 50, and were also surprisingly easy to reach - far more so than those of the Razer DeathAdder V2 X, for example. There's a total of 15 programmable inputs up for grabs here.

The G Hub software is also fully compatible with the Logitech G402, offering the ability to remap buttons in custom profiles and save them to onboard memory as well.

Considering the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is now often found in the same price range as the larger G502 model, it's worth noting that you're missing out on the tilting scroll wheel, weight adjustments, and lightsync RGB of the latter model here.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury performance

The Logitech G402 manages to hold its position on the market thanks to its generally solid performance. Each button is snappy and tactile, with super-fast responses when tested across a range of games. These clickers were able to keep up with even the most intense battles in Halo Infinite Arena runs, while also maintaining a satisfying feel in more relaxed Planet Coaster and Cities Skylines sessions.

As mentioned above, the well-placed side buttons were particularly well utilized in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, allowing me to quickly hit both crouch and reload keybindings with a twitch reflex and very minimal muscle learning.

It's the weight that causes the Logitech G402 to fall down sometimes. This is a chunkier device than we're used to in 2022, even in the budget lineup. The Roccat Burst Core, for example, comes in at 68g for under $50 / £50, and the Razer DeathAdder V2 X maxes out at 103g with a battery under the hood.

In practice, this extra baggage leaves the G402 feeling a little sluggish on the battlefield. I did note a loss of precision during Shadow of the Tomb Raider runs, when lining up a stealth headshot felt slightly clunky. Still, those are smaller instances when gripes become noticeable - in general, the G402 held its own on the battlefield but wasn't quite as laser-focused as something like the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro.

Should you buy the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury?

I would happily recommend the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury to anyone on the hunt for a comfortable gaming mouse under $50 / £50. The satisfying clicks and well-placed side buttons will impress anyone looking for a plug-and-play pointer that doesn't require hours of muscle learning to use well. An ergonomic design makes it a solid proposition for longer sessions, and the additional thumb rest and rubber side grips are excellent to see at this price point as well.

However, if you're after a few more features for your cash, I'd also recommend taking a look at the G502 Hero. This is a pointer rapidly falling in price these days, regularly available for under $40 / £40 (opens in new tab). You're adding a tilting scroll wheel for more macros in your arsenal, and the ability to switch that scroll wheel into a free spin as well. Lightsync RGB is nice to have here, but those adjustable weights go a long way to making sure you're getting the right feel to boot. It's worth noting, though, that I didn't find the G502 to be as comfortable as the Hyperion Fury, still packing a 121g base weight and a less streamlined design.

Neither the G402 nor the G502 will suit a fingertip grip, though. If you're after a budget pointer but you want your palm as far away as possible, we'd recommend the Roccat Burst Pro. The reduced hump on the back and 68g weight make this an easy device to fling across a desk, and you're keeping the side buttons and DPI shifter as well. The Roccat Burst Pro sits at just $59.99 / £59.99 (opens in new tab) and often less.

How we tested the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury

I used the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury for all work and gameplay over the course of two weeks. I tested the G402 against similarly priced competition in the Logitech G502 and the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro during that time, testing speed and response times in Halo Infinite Arena, precision controls, and acceleration in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more intense macro functionality in Cities Skylines and Planet Coaster. For more information on how we test gaming mice, check out our full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

While they might be a little more expensive, we're also rounding up the best wireless gaming mouse options and the best Razer mouse models on the market right now. For a full setup refresh, though, check out our guide to the best gaming keyboard available.