<a id="elk-68a74343-9ab7-4436-ab2c-0f7c1b48efee"></a><h2 id="what-s-included-in-gta-6-standard-edition-pre-orders-2">What's included in GTA 6 Standard Edition pre-orders?</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-96fa8ed4-82f5-4e11-9cc5-437956df25ba"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1280px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="PZCz4D7eqkwXFBwzhGsQfd" name="GTA 6 1955 Vapid Stanier" alt="Screenshot from GTA 6 showing a yellow and white 1955 Vapid Stanier car included as part of Standard Edition pre-orders" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/PZCz4D7eqkwXFBwzhGsQfd.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1280" height="720" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Rockstar)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="elk-ca2ab864-6eaa-41ab-a7ed-04fe4d9ac49e">You're not getting the wad of extra content found in the Ultimate Edition, but the GTA 6 Standard Edition still comes with some bonuses for those who pre-order. The Vintage Vice City Pack harkens back to the original classic, with cosmetic options styling out Lucia and Jason in full '80s garb.</p><p>The Tropical Pattern Weapon Skins and 1955 Vapid Stanier are also included for an extra neon flair.</p>\n<a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>