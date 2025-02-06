WWE 2K25: Everything we know so far about the new wrestling sim

The WWE 2K25 release date is sooner than you think. This year’s grapple sim is set to hit shortly before WrestleMania, with two special editions offering an assortment of additional treats – including the opportunity to play it a week early. The WWE 2K25 roster is being bolstered by a selection of legends and fresh NXT names, while there’s also a whole new mode called The Island. Read on for full details on all of that, plus the WWE 2K25 trailer, platforms, and much more…

The WWE 2K25 release date is Friday, March 14, 2025. As has become traditional across the sports genre, you can play it early by pre-ordering one of the two special editions, more details on which are revealed below. Pick up the Deadline or Bloodline Edition of WWE 2K25 and you can get stuck into the new brawler on Friday, March 7.

WWE 2K25 platforms

The full list of WWE 2K25 platforms stands at five. You can grab it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. There is no word of a Switch version, as has been the case in recent years. Nintendo’s console has been bereft of an officially branded wrestling sim since WWE Battlegrounds, back in 2020. Those who purchase the PS5 version automatically get it on PS4, and it’s the same story across both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

WWE 2K25 trailer

The first WWE 2K25 trailer landed on January 28, 2025. Cover star Roman Reigns understandably took centre stage, while we also got first in-game looks at Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker. Hit the big play button to check it out for yourself.

WWE 2K25 gameplay

WWE 2K25 gameplay features incremental improvements upon last year – but, as explained in GR’s WWE 2K25 preview, that’s largely a positive thing as the series has been in a rich vein of form. Intergender matches are the biggest change, with male and female superstars able to go head-to-head. Physics feel realistic across the sexes, although ratings remain the same regardless of gender – so Bianca Belair is a more formidable opponent than most of the main roster. In the gaming sense, it works.

Also new are Underground matches, where wrestlers brawl with few rules and no ropes at all, and Bloodline matches, which are packed with outside interference. Chain wrestling returns, while the submission system has also been overhauled. We’ll report on all of these changes in our upcoming WWE 2K25 review, due in early March.

WWE 2K25 special editions

There are two WWE 2K25 special editions. The Deadman Edition features The Undertaker on the cover, and in-game treats like a usable urn and Brother Love manager character. The Bloodline Edition, meanwhile, gives you all the goodies from the Deadman version, along with a Nation of Domination version of The Rock, WrestleMania 41 arena, and much more.

Lock in your purchase of either special edition now and you can play the game on Friday, March 7. For the full list of additional content, but sure to check out our WWE 2K25 special editions guide.

WWE 2K25 roster

We’ll have a detailed WWE 2K25 roster guide coming your way shortly. For now, a 2k rep informs GR that it’s the biggest in WWE history, with over 300 names for you to enjoy. Among the newcomers from NXT are Oba Femi, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, and Ethan Page. Jacob Fatu is the most badass addition on the contemporary roster, while legendary additions include Wild Samoans Afa and Sika, along with their legendary manager Captain Lou Albano. It’s all shaping up encouragingly on the character list front.

WWE 2K25 The Island

WWE 2K25 sees the return of Showcase mode, MyGM, and all the usual options – but it’s The Island which sounds most intriguing pre-release. This new addition enables you to roam a selection of WWE themed locations, taking on challenges and matches. By doing so you earn new content to fit out your custom avatar, and items included as pre-order bonuses hint at the treats which will be available: The Undertaker ’95 mask, Yeet sunglasses, and Family Above All hoodie. It sounds a lot like The City in NBA 2K24, and we’re highly intrigued to see how it feels in the finished game.