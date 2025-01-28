WWE 2K25 Special Editions and pre-order bonuses guide

All WWE 2K25 Special Editions and pre-order bonuses have been revealed – and there are some big decisions to be made if you’ve already decided to grab this year’s wrestling sim. The WWE 2K25 Bloodline, Deadman, and Standard Edition all offer up unique covers and treats, such as a usable Undertaker urn, or Nation of Domination version of The Rock, and you can get started with them on March 14 – or a week earlier if you opt for one of the Special Editions. Find out all the different options and prices below, in your WWE 2K25 Special Editions guide.

WWE 2K25 The Island explained

Before we get into all the key info, a quick note on The Island. This element of WWE 2K25 is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and forms an interactive world based on various WWE themes. You can explore, challenge rival players, complete quests and customise your MySuperstar. Hence a variety of the bonuses offered below being part of The Island. Goddit? Then let’s reveal those big old treats, and special editions…

WWE 2K25 Pre-order bonuses

(Image credit: 2K)

Anyone who orders WWE 2K25 early, regardless of the specific edition, receives the Wyatt Sicks pack. Included inside are five playable characters, and two cosmetic items for The Island. They are as follows:

Uncle Howdy

Dexter Lumis

Joe Gacy

Erick Rowan

Nikki Cross

Uncle Howdy mask (The Island)

Nikki Cross mask (The Island)

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition details

The WWE 2K25 Standard Edition costs $69.99 (UK Price TBC) and features Roman Reigns and his ‘Wiseman’ Paul Heyman on the cover. Buying it gives you dual-gen entitlement across PS5 and PS4, or Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It’s also available on PC.

WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition details

(Image credit: 2K)

The WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition costs $99.99 (UK Price TBC) and comes out on Friday, March 7 – a full seven days ahead of the standard edition. As that name suggests, it features WWE Icon The Undertaker on the cover, and delivers you everything below:

Uncle Howdy

Dexter Lumis

Joe Gacy

Erick Rowan

Nikki Cross

Uncle Howdy mask (The Island)

Nikki Cross mask (The Island)

Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker

Original Undertaker ('90)

Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker Persona Card

Original Undertaker ('90) Persona Card

Urn

Brother Love manager

Undertaker ’95 mask (The Island)

15,000 VC

5x DLC character packs (post-launch)

WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition details

(Image credit: 2K)

The WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition is the biggest of the lot. You get all the Standard and Deadman Edition stuff, plus a whole load more themed on Roman Reigns and co. It costs $129.99 (UK price TBC). Reigns again features on the cover, with Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Here’s everything contained within – and it’s a long list! Again, this version is out on Friday, March 7, a week ahead of the standard edition.

Uncle Howdy Dexter Lumis

Joe Gacy

Erick Rowan

Nikki Cross

Uncle Howdy mask (The Island)

Nikki Cross mask (The Island)

Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker

Original Undertaker (‘90)

Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker Persona card

Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona card

Urn

Brother Love manager

Undertaker ’95 mask (The Island)

15,000 VC

5x DLC character packs (post-launch)

Season Pass

Superstar Mega-Boost

The Rock Nation Of Domination

The Rock Nation Of Domination Persona card

Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso

Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso Persona card

Mattel Elite ‘Greatest Hits’ Roman Reigns

Mattel Elite ‘Greatest Hits’ Roman Reigns Persona card

Family Above All Hoodie (The Island)

OTC Shirt (The Island)

Yeet Tank Top (The Island)

Yeet Sunglasses (The Island)

Additional 32,500 VC (Steam Only)

WrestleMania 41 Arena

2x WrestleMania 41 playable characters (TBC)

2x WrestleMania 41 Personal Cards (TBC)

Superstar Persona Card (TBC)

WWE 2K25 Bloodline Dynasty Showcase details

The big reason behind the WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition is that its characters are the main focus of Showcase mode this year. It’s hosted by Paul Heyman, and throws up classic matches featuring Bloodline and Anoa’i family members, along with some dream bouts too. We’ll have a full match list in a guide here soon, once WWE 2K25 is released.

WWE 2K25 new match types

The most exciting entry on the list of WWE 2K25 new match types is inter gender wrestling. Stars from both the male and female divisions can now compete against one another – so you can pit Rhea Ripley against Dominik Mysterio, or throw Nia Jax into the ring with LA Knight. Bloodline Rules Matches and Underground Matches are also in, along with the return of chain wrestling. We’ll have more details on all of these in our upcoming WWE 2K25 hands-on.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.