Wondering how to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25? Then you’re going to need to bookmark this page, and keep coming back in the weeks ahead. There are more than 100 extra characters to earn by playing WWE 2K25, and four ways to get them: the in-game store, MyRise, MyFaction, and Showcase. Find out how to add every last one with our step-by-step look at how to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K25 Store Unlocks

There are 80 wrestlers who you can add to the WWE 2K25 roster using the in-game store. Here’s the full list…

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alundra Blayze ’94 1000 VC Andre The Giant 1000 VC Batista 1000 VC Bianca Belair ’17 1000 VC Boogeyman 1000 VC Booker T 1000 VC Bray Wyatt 1000 VC Bret Hart 1000 VC British Bulldog 1000 VC Bruno Sammartino 1000 VC Cactus Jack 1000 VC Chyna 1000 VC DDP ’98 1000 VC Diesel 1000 VC Doink The Clown 1000 VC Dude Love 1000 VC Dusty Rhodes 1000 VC Eddie Guerrero ’97 1000 VC Eric Bischoff 1000 VC Faarooq 1000 VC Harley Race 1000 VC Headbanger Mosh 1000 VC Headbanger Thrasher 1000 VC Hollywood Hogan 1000 VC Honky Tonk Man 1000 VC Hulk Hogan ’02 1000 VC Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts 1000 VC JBL 1000 VC Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart 1000 VC Kane 1000 VC Kane ’08 1000 VC Ken Shamrock 1000 VC Kevin Nash 1000 VC Kurt Angle 1000 VC Lex Luger 1000 VC Lita 1000 VC Macho Man Randy Savage 1000 VC Mankind 1000 VC Maryse 1000 VC Michelle McCool 1000 VC Mick Foley (Manager) 1000 VC Mighty Molly 1000 VC Miss Elizabeth (Manager) 1000 VC Mr Perfect 1000 VC Pat McAfee 1000 VC Paul Bearer (Manager) 1000 VC Ravishing Rick Rude 1000 VC Razor Ramon 1000 VC Ricky Steamboat 1000 VC Rob Van Dam 1000 VC Rowdy Roddy Piper 1000 VC Sandman 1000 VC Scott Hall 1000 VC Sensational Sherri 1000 VC Shawn Michaels 1000 VC Shawn Michaels ’05 1000 VC Shawn Michaels ’94 1000 VC Stacy Keibler 1000 VC Stephanie McMahon 1000 VC Stephanie McMahon (Manager) 1000 VC Superstar Billy Graham 1000 VC Syxx 1000 VC Terry Funk 1000 VC The Fiend Bray Wyatt 1000 VC The Fiend Bray Wyatt ’23 1000 VC The Great Muta 1000 VC The Hurricane 1000 VC The Iron Sheik 1000 VC The Rock ’01 1000 VC Theodore Long (Manager) 1000 VC Triple H ’08 1000 VC Triple H ’14 1000 VC Tyler Breeze 1000 VC Ultimate Warrior 1000 VC Undertaker ’03 1000 VC Undertaker ’98 1000 VC Vader 1000 VC Wade Barrett 1000 VC William Regal 1000 VC X-Pac 1000 VC

WWE 2K25 MyRise Unlocks

MyRise is great this year, although you’ll need at least two playthroughs to unlock every character. Here’s how to get each of them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alundra Blayze Choose ‘Reclaim Ending’, then ‘Recruit WWE Legends’, defeat Scott Steiner ’03 Ava Moreno Obtain 70 stars in MyRise Live Events Chase Obtain 28 stars in MyRise Live Events Chosen Complete story ‘The Archive Job’ using a Bold and Brash female CAWCody Rhodes U Cody Rhodes Undashing Choose Cody Rhodes to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough Cole Quinn Obtain 46 stars in MyRise Live Events DDP Choose ‘Reclaim Ending’, then ‘Recruit WWE Legends’, defeat Scott Steiner ’03 El Mago Jr Obtain 95 stars in MyRise Live Events El Ordinario Obtain 86 stars in MyRise Live Events Hector Flores Obtain 132 stars in MyRise Live Events Josie Jane Choose ‘Recruit Indie Wrestlers’ in the ‘Reclaim Ending’ story, then complete La Cangrejita Loca Obtain 38 stars in MyRise Live Events Manifestation Obtain 124 stars in MyRise Live Events Meilee “Fanny” Fan Obtain 62 stars in MyRise Live Events Odyssey Rift Obtain 140 stars in MyRise Live Events Paragon Jay Pierce Choose ‘Recruit Indie Wrestlers’ in the ‘Reclaim Ending’ story, then complete Psycho Sally Obtain 78 stars in MyRise Live Events R-Truth (Judgment Day) Obtain 210 stars in MyRise Live Events Randy Orton ’15 Ask Cody Rhodes for help before Survivor Series Rhea Ripley ’17 Choose Rhea Ripley to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough Rhea Ripley ’20 Choose Rhea Ripley to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough Scott Steiner ‘03 Choose ‘Reclaim Ending’, then ‘Recruit WWE Legends’, defeat Scott Steiner ’03 Stardust Choose Cody Rhodes to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough Super Cena Obtain 20 stars in MyRise Live Events

WWE 2K25 MyFaction Unlocks

MyFaction Persona Cards are back. Unlock these characters in that mode and you can use them across the rest of the game, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Becky Lynch ’18 TBC Booker T ’01 Collect Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Rick Rude, Wade Barrett from the Legends Series Collection Set Chad Gable ’16 TBC CM Punk ’10 Complete World Tour: Chicago CM Punk ’10 (Masked) TBC CM Punk SES TBC Dominik Mysterio Masked TBC Elite Bray Wyatt Collect the set of 5 Oddities Elite Cody Rhodes Collect all cards in World Tour: New York Elite Hulk Hogan TBC Elite John Cena TBC Elite Rhea Ripley Collect all cards in World Tour: Boston Elite The Rock Locker Code ELITEROCK2K25 Elite Trish Stratus Collect the set of 5 Oddities Ichiban Hulk Hogan TBC Jean-Paul Levesque TBC John Cena ’10 Complete World Tour: Boston Kelani Jordan ’23 Complete World Tour: Orlando King Booker Collect the set of 5 Oddities Prototype Complete the specified Live Event Rob Van Dam ’97 Complete World Tour: Philadelphia Roman Reigns ’24 TBC Seth Rollins ’14 TBC Seth Rollins ’15 TBC Solo Sikoa (Bloodline Suit) Complete World Tour: Los Angeles Solo Sikoa (Tribal Chief) Open the MyFaction Welcome Pack The Rock ’24 TBC Ultimate Warrior (No Paint) Complete World Tour: Dallas

WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Showcase Unlocks

The Bloodline Showcase serves up a selection of characters, attire, arenas and championships. Here’s everything you can unlock, in match order.

Yokozuna vs Hulk Hogan

Yokozuna

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan Wrestlemania 5 Attire

Hulk Hogan KOTR ’93 Attire

Mr Fuji (Manager)

Jimmy Hart (Manager)

Jimmy Hart KOTR ’93 Attire

King Of The Ring ’93 (Arena)

WWE Championship ’93 (Championship)

Headshrinkers vs Steiner Brothers

Rick Steiner

Scott Steiner ’93

Headshrinker Samu

Headshrinker Fatu

Afa (Manager)

WrestleMania IX (Arena)

Rocky Maivia vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Rocky Maivia

Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Intercontinental Championship ’97 (Championship)

Thursday Raw Thursday 1997 (Arena)

“High Chief” Peter Maivia vs George “The Animal” Steele

George “The Animal” Steele

“High Chief” Peter Maivia

MyFaction Sapphire Showcase reward

Nia Jax vs Lyra Valkyria

Nia Jax

Lyra Valkryia ’24

Rikishi vs Stone Cold Steve Austin

Rikishi

Stone Cold Steve Austin ’00

Stone Cold Steve Austin ’00 No Mercy 2000 Attire

No Mercy 2000 (Arena)

Umaga vs John Cena

Umaga

John Cena ’07

Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)

WWE Championship ’07 (Championship)

New Year’s Revolution 2007 (Arena)

3 Minute Warning vs AOP

Jamal

Rosey

MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward

Tamina vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Natalya

Natalya

Tamina

Carmella ’17

Becky Lynch ’17

Charlotte Flair ’17

Money In The Bank 2017 (Arena)

The Usos vs The New Day

Big E

Kofi Kingston ’17

Xavier Woods ’17

Jimmy Uso ’17

Jey Uso ’17

Tag Team Championship ’17 (Championship)

Hell In A Cell 2017 (Arena)

MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward x2

Naomi vs Bayley

Bayley ’20

Naomi ’20

Smackdown Women’s Championship ’20 (Championship)

Super ShowDown (Arena)

Wild Samoans vs Dudley Boyz

Afa

Sika

Captain Lou Albano (Manager)

MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward

Solo Sikoa vs Carmelo Hayes

Solo Sikoa ’22

Carmelo Hayes ’22

Trick Williams ’22 (Manager)

NXT 2.0 2022 (Arena)

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns ’22

Seth Rollins ’22

Universal Championship ’22 (Championship)

Royal Rumble 22 (Arena)

The OG Bloodline vs The Rogue Bloodline

MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward

MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward

The Islanders vs The Street Profits

Islander Haku

Islander Tama

Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan

Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Alternate Attire

MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward

The Tribal Gauntlet

Jey Uso ’10

Jimmy Uso ’10

Tamina ’10

The Tribal Hall Of Acknowledgement (Arena)

