How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25

Guides
By
published

Stardust and Scott Steiner ’03 are among your essential WWE 2K25 unlockables

Umaga is a key player in The Bloodline Showcase
(Image credit: 2K)
Jump to:

Wondering how to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25? Then you’re going to need to bookmark this page, and keep coming back in the weeks ahead. There are more than 100 extra characters to earn by playing WWE 2K25, and four ways to get them: the in-game store, MyRise, MyFaction, and Showcase. Find out how to add every last one with our step-by-step look at how to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K25 Store Unlocks

WWE 2K25

(Image credit: 2K)

There are 80 wrestlers who you can add to the WWE 2K25 roster using the in-game store. Here’s the full list…

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Alundra Blayze ’94

1000 VC

Andre The Giant

1000 VC

Batista

1000 VC

Bianca Belair ’17

1000 VC

Boogeyman

1000 VC

Booker T

1000 VC

Bray Wyatt

1000 VC

Bret Hart

1000 VC

British Bulldog

1000 VC

Bruno Sammartino

1000 VC

Cactus Jack

1000 VC

Chyna

1000 VC

DDP ’98

1000 VC

Diesel

1000 VC

Doink The Clown

1000 VC

Dude Love

1000 VC

Dusty Rhodes

1000 VC

Eddie Guerrero ’97

1000 VC

Eric Bischoff

1000 VC

Faarooq

1000 VC

Harley Race

1000 VC

Headbanger Mosh

1000 VC

Headbanger Thrasher

1000 VC

Hollywood Hogan

1000 VC

Honky Tonk Man

1000 VC

Hulk Hogan ’02

1000 VC

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

1000 VC

JBL

1000 VC

Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

1000 VC

Kane

1000 VC

Kane ’08

1000 VC

Ken Shamrock

1000 VC

Kevin Nash

1000 VC

Kurt Angle

1000 VC

Lex Luger

1000 VC

Lita

1000 VC

Macho Man Randy Savage

1000 VC

Mankind

1000 VC

Maryse

1000 VC

Michelle McCool

1000 VC

Mick Foley (Manager)

1000 VC

Mighty Molly

1000 VC

Miss Elizabeth (Manager)

1000 VC

Mr Perfect

1000 VC

Pat McAfee

1000 VC

Paul Bearer (Manager)

1000 VC

Ravishing Rick Rude

1000 VC

Razor Ramon

1000 VC

Ricky Steamboat

1000 VC

Rob Van Dam

1000 VC

Rowdy Roddy Piper

1000 VC

Sandman

1000 VC

Scott Hall

1000 VC

Sensational Sherri

1000 VC

Shawn Michaels

1000 VC

Shawn Michaels ’05

1000 VC

Shawn Michaels ’94

1000 VC

Stacy Keibler

1000 VC

Stephanie McMahon

1000 VC

Stephanie McMahon (Manager)

1000 VC

Superstar Billy Graham

1000 VC

Syxx

1000 VC

Terry Funk

1000 VC

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

1000 VC

The Fiend Bray Wyatt ’23

1000 VC

The Great Muta

1000 VC

The Hurricane

1000 VC

The Iron Sheik

1000 VC

The Rock ’01

1000 VC

Theodore Long (Manager)

1000 VC

Triple H ’08

1000 VC

Triple H ’14

1000 VC

Tyler Breeze

1000 VC

Ultimate Warrior

1000 VC

Undertaker ’03

1000 VC

Undertaker ’98

1000 VC

Vader

1000 VC

Wade Barrett

1000 VC

William Regal

1000 VC

X-Pac

1000 VC

WWE 2K25 MyRise Unlocks

WWE 2K25

(Image credit: 2K Games)

MyRise is great this year, although you’ll need at least two playthroughs to unlock every character. Here’s how to get each of them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Alundra Blayze

Choose ‘Reclaim Ending’, then ‘Recruit WWE Legends’, defeat Scott Steiner ’03

Ava Moreno

Obtain 70 stars in MyRise Live Events

Chase

Obtain 28 stars in MyRise Live Events

Chosen

Complete story ‘The Archive Job’ using a Bold and Brash female CAWCody Rhodes U

Cody Rhodes Undashing

Choose Cody Rhodes to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough

Cole Quinn

Obtain 46 stars in MyRise Live Events

DDP

Choose ‘Reclaim Ending’, then ‘Recruit WWE Legends’, defeat Scott Steiner ’03

El Mago Jr

Obtain 95 stars in MyRise Live Events

El Ordinario

Obtain 86 stars in MyRise Live Events

Hector Flores

Obtain 132 stars in MyRise Live Events

Josie Jane

Choose ‘Recruit Indie Wrestlers’ in the ‘Reclaim Ending’ story, then complete

La Cangrejita Loca

Obtain 38 stars in MyRise Live Events

Manifestation

Obtain 124 stars in MyRise Live Events

Meilee “Fanny” Fan

Obtain 62 stars in MyRise Live Events

Odyssey Rift

Obtain 140 stars in MyRise Live Events

Paragon Jay Pierce

Choose ‘Recruit Indie Wrestlers’ in the ‘Reclaim Ending’ story, then complete

Psycho Sally

Obtain 78 stars in MyRise Live Events

R-Truth (Judgment Day)

Obtain 210 stars in MyRise Live Events

Randy Orton ’15

Ask Cody Rhodes for help before Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley ’17

Choose Rhea Ripley to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough

Rhea Ripley ’20

Choose Rhea Ripley to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough

Scott Steiner ‘03

Choose ‘Reclaim Ending’, then ‘Recruit WWE Legends’, defeat Scott Steiner ’03

Stardust

Choose Cody Rhodes to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough

Super Cena

Obtain 20 stars in MyRise Live Events

WWE 2K25 MyFaction Unlocks

WWE 2K25

(Image credit: 2K)

MyFaction Persona Cards are back. Unlock these characters in that mode and you can use them across the rest of the game, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Becky Lynch ’18

TBC

Booker T ’01

Collect Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Rick Rude, Wade Barrett from the Legends Series Collection Set

Chad Gable ’16

TBC

CM Punk ’10

Complete World Tour: Chicago

CM Punk ’10 (Masked)

TBC

CM Punk SES

TBC

Dominik Mysterio Masked

TBC

Elite Bray Wyatt

Collect the set of 5 Oddities

Elite Cody Rhodes

Collect all cards in World Tour: New York

Elite Hulk Hogan

TBC

Elite John Cena

TBC

Elite Rhea Ripley

Collect all cards in World Tour: Boston

Elite The Rock

Locker Code ELITEROCK2K25

Elite Trish Stratus

Collect the set of 5 Oddities

Ichiban Hulk Hogan

TBC

Jean-Paul Levesque

TBC

John Cena ’10

Complete World Tour: Boston

Kelani Jordan ’23

Complete World Tour: Orlando

King Booker

Collect the set of 5 Oddities

Prototype

Complete the specified Live Event

Rob Van Dam ’97

Complete World Tour: Philadelphia

Roman Reigns ’24

TBC

Seth Rollins ’14

TBC

Seth Rollins ’15

TBC

Solo Sikoa (Bloodline Suit)

Complete World Tour: Los Angeles

Solo Sikoa (Tribal Chief)

Open the MyFaction Welcome Pack

The Rock ’24

TBC

Ultimate Warrior (No Paint)

Complete World Tour: Dallas

WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Showcase Unlocks

WWE 2K25

(Image credit: 2K)

The Bloodline Showcase serves up a selection of characters, attire, arenas and championships. Here’s everything you can unlock, in match order.

Yokozuna vs Hulk Hogan

  • Yokozuna
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Hulk Hogan Wrestlemania 5 Attire
  • Hulk Hogan KOTR ’93 Attire
  • Mr Fuji (Manager)
  • Jimmy Hart (Manager)
  • Jimmy Hart KOTR ’93 Attire
  • King Of The Ring ’93 (Arena)
  • WWE Championship ’93 (Championship)

Headshrinkers vs Steiner Brothers

  • Rick Steiner
  • Scott Steiner ’93
  • Headshrinker Samu
  • Headshrinker Fatu
  • Afa (Manager)
  • WrestleMania IX (Arena)

Rocky Maivia vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley

  • Rocky Maivia
  • Hunter Hearst Helmsley
  • Intercontinental Championship ’97 (Championship)
  • Thursday Raw Thursday 1997 (Arena)

“High Chief” Peter Maivia vs George “The Animal” Steele

  • George “The Animal” Steele
  • “High Chief” Peter Maivia
  • MyFaction Sapphire Showcase reward

Nia Jax vs Lyra Valkyria

  • Nia Jax
  • Lyra Valkryia ’24

Rikishi vs Stone Cold Steve Austin

  • Rikishi 
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin ’00
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin ’00 No Mercy 2000 Attire
  • No Mercy 2000 (Arena)

Umaga vs John Cena

  • Umaga
  • John Cena ’07
  • Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)
  • WWE Championship ’07 (Championship)
  • New Year’s Revolution 2007 (Arena)

3 Minute Warning vs AOP

  • Jamal
  • Rosey
  • MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward

Tamina vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Natalya

  • Natalya
  • Tamina
  • Carmella ’17
  • Becky Lynch ’17
  • Charlotte Flair ’17
  • Money In The Bank 2017 (Arena)

The Usos vs The New Day

  • Big E
  • Kofi Kingston ’17
  • Xavier Woods ’17
  • Jimmy Uso ’17
  • Jey Uso ’17
  • Tag Team Championship ’17 (Championship)
  • Hell In A Cell 2017 (Arena)
  • MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward x2

Naomi vs Bayley

  • Bayley ’20
  • Naomi ’20
  • Smackdown Women’s Championship ’20 (Championship)
  • Super ShowDown (Arena)

Wild Samoans vs Dudley Boyz

  • Afa
  • Sika
  • Captain Lou Albano (Manager)
  • MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward

Solo Sikoa vs Carmelo Hayes

  • Solo Sikoa ’22
  • Carmelo Hayes ’22
  • Trick Williams ’22 (Manager)
  • NXT 2.0 2022 (Arena)

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

  • Roman Reigns ’22
  • Seth Rollins ’22
  • Universal Championship ’22 (Championship)
  • Royal Rumble 22 (Arena)

The OG Bloodline vs The Rogue Bloodline

  • MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward
  • MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward

The Islanders vs The Street Profits

  • Islander Haku
  • Islander Tama
  • Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan
  • Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Alternate Attire
  • MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward

The Tribal Gauntlet

  • Jey Uso ’10
  • Jimmy Uso ’10
  • Tamina ’10
  • The Tribal Hall Of Acknowledgement (Arena)

For even more wrestlers, check out our WWE 2K25 DLC guide.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
WWE 2K25
Full WWE 2K25 roster guide with every confirmed wrestler sorted by brand
WWE 2K24
The best WWE 2K24 CAWs for you to download right now
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 DLC guide to all Season Pass wrestlers
WWE 2K24
WWE 2K24 roster guide with every confirmed wrestler
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 Special Editions and pre-order bonuses guide
WWE 2K24
WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition DLC and how to get it
Latest in WWE 2K
Umaga is a key player in The Bloodline Showcase
How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 review: "A colossal package even if you never go anywhere near Virtual Currency"
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 DLC guide to all Season Pass wrestlers
WWE 2K25
Full WWE 2K25 roster guide with every confirmed wrestler sorted by brand
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25: Everything we know so far about the new wrestling sim
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 preview: Bloodline Showcase, intergender matches, and big roster surprises make for an electrifying mix
Latest in Guides
Umaga is a key player in The Bloodline Showcase
How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25
FC 25
FC 25 FUT Birthday guide and full cards list
A Sim celebrates his tattoo shop in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies
How to complete The Sims 4 Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration in Businesses and Hobbies
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion Naoe and Yasuke in Awaji forest
Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap, DLC and future content
A scary emoji shown in horror game REPO.
Is REPO coming to consoles?
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
How to get the Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac
More about wwe 2k
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 review: "A colossal package even if you never go anywhere near Virtual Currency"
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 DLC guide to all Season Pass wrestlers
an ancient spaceship in the pixel art style of ftl

I just watched the first 10 seconds of this indie roguelike’s trailer, and it's not even trying to be subtle about being an unlicensed 40K game
See more latest