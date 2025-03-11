How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25
Stardust and Scott Steiner ’03 are among your essential WWE 2K25 unlockables
Wondering how to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25? Then you’re going to need to bookmark this page, and keep coming back in the weeks ahead. There are more than 100 extra characters to earn by playing WWE 2K25, and four ways to get them: the in-game store, MyRise, MyFaction, and Showcase. Find out how to add every last one with our step-by-step look at how to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25.
WWE 2K25 Store Unlocks
There are 80 wrestlers who you can add to the WWE 2K25 roster using the in-game store. Here’s the full list…
Alundra Blayze ’94
1000 VC
Andre The Giant
1000 VC
Batista
1000 VC
Bianca Belair ’17
1000 VC
Boogeyman
1000 VC
Booker T
1000 VC
Bray Wyatt
1000 VC
Bret Hart
1000 VC
British Bulldog
1000 VC
Bruno Sammartino
1000 VC
Cactus Jack
1000 VC
Chyna
1000 VC
DDP ’98
1000 VC
Diesel
1000 VC
Doink The Clown
1000 VC
Dude Love
1000 VC
Dusty Rhodes
1000 VC
Eddie Guerrero ’97
1000 VC
Eric Bischoff
1000 VC
Faarooq
1000 VC
Harley Race
1000 VC
Headbanger Mosh
1000 VC
Headbanger Thrasher
1000 VC
Hollywood Hogan
1000 VC
Honky Tonk Man
1000 VC
Hulk Hogan ’02
1000 VC
Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts
1000 VC
JBL
1000 VC
Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart
1000 VC
Kane
1000 VC
Kane ’08
1000 VC
Ken Shamrock
1000 VC
Kevin Nash
1000 VC
Kurt Angle
1000 VC
Lex Luger
1000 VC
Lita
1000 VC
Macho Man Randy Savage
1000 VC
Mankind
1000 VC
Maryse
1000 VC
Michelle McCool
1000 VC
Mick Foley (Manager)
1000 VC
Mighty Molly
1000 VC
Miss Elizabeth (Manager)
1000 VC
Mr Perfect
1000 VC
Pat McAfee
1000 VC
Paul Bearer (Manager)
1000 VC
Ravishing Rick Rude
1000 VC
Razor Ramon
1000 VC
Ricky Steamboat
1000 VC
Rob Van Dam
1000 VC
Rowdy Roddy Piper
1000 VC
Sandman
1000 VC
Scott Hall
1000 VC
Sensational Sherri
1000 VC
Shawn Michaels
1000 VC
Shawn Michaels ’05
1000 VC
Shawn Michaels ’94
1000 VC
Stacy Keibler
1000 VC
Stephanie McMahon
1000 VC
Stephanie McMahon (Manager)
1000 VC
Superstar Billy Graham
1000 VC
Syxx
1000 VC
Terry Funk
1000 VC
The Fiend Bray Wyatt
1000 VC
The Fiend Bray Wyatt ’23
1000 VC
The Great Muta
1000 VC
The Hurricane
1000 VC
The Iron Sheik
1000 VC
The Rock ’01
1000 VC
Theodore Long (Manager)
1000 VC
Triple H ’08
1000 VC
Triple H ’14
1000 VC
Tyler Breeze
1000 VC
Ultimate Warrior
1000 VC
Undertaker ’03
1000 VC
Undertaker ’98
1000 VC
Vader
1000 VC
Wade Barrett
1000 VC
William Regal
1000 VC
X-Pac
1000 VC
WWE 2K25 MyRise Unlocks
MyRise is great this year, although you’ll need at least two playthroughs to unlock every character. Here’s how to get each of them.
Alundra Blayze
Choose ‘Reclaim Ending’, then ‘Recruit WWE Legends’, defeat Scott Steiner ’03
Ava Moreno
Obtain 70 stars in MyRise Live Events
Chase
Obtain 28 stars in MyRise Live Events
Chosen
Complete story ‘The Archive Job’ using a Bold and Brash female CAWCody Rhodes U
Cody Rhodes Undashing
Choose Cody Rhodes to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough
Cole Quinn
Obtain 46 stars in MyRise Live Events
DDP
Choose ‘Reclaim Ending’, then ‘Recruit WWE Legends’, defeat Scott Steiner ’03
El Mago Jr
Obtain 95 stars in MyRise Live Events
El Ordinario
Obtain 86 stars in MyRise Live Events
Hector Flores
Obtain 132 stars in MyRise Live Events
Josie Jane
Choose ‘Recruit Indie Wrestlers’ in the ‘Reclaim Ending’ story, then complete
La Cangrejita Loca
Obtain 38 stars in MyRise Live Events
Manifestation
Obtain 124 stars in MyRise Live Events
Meilee “Fanny” Fan
Obtain 62 stars in MyRise Live Events
Odyssey Rift
Obtain 140 stars in MyRise Live Events
Paragon Jay Pierce
Choose ‘Recruit Indie Wrestlers’ in the ‘Reclaim Ending’ story, then complete
Psycho Sally
Obtain 78 stars in MyRise Live Events
R-Truth (Judgment Day)
Obtain 210 stars in MyRise Live Events
Randy Orton ’15
Ask Cody Rhodes for help before Survivor Series
Rhea Ripley ’17
Choose Rhea Ripley to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough
Rhea Ripley ’20
Choose Rhea Ripley to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough
Scott Steiner ‘03
Choose ‘Reclaim Ending’, then ‘Recruit WWE Legends’, defeat Scott Steiner ’03
Stardust
Choose Cody Rhodes to assist ‘Rally’ story on second playthrough
Super Cena
Obtain 20 stars in MyRise Live Events
WWE 2K25 MyFaction Unlocks
MyFaction Persona Cards are back. Unlock these characters in that mode and you can use them across the rest of the game, too.
Becky Lynch ’18
TBC
Booker T ’01
Collect Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Rick Rude, Wade Barrett from the Legends Series Collection Set
Chad Gable ’16
TBC
CM Punk ’10
Complete World Tour: Chicago
CM Punk ’10 (Masked)
TBC
CM Punk SES
TBC
Dominik Mysterio Masked
TBC
Elite Bray Wyatt
Collect the set of 5 Oddities
Elite Cody Rhodes
Collect all cards in World Tour: New York
Elite Hulk Hogan
TBC
Elite John Cena
TBC
Elite Rhea Ripley
Collect all cards in World Tour: Boston
Elite The Rock
Locker Code ELITEROCK2K25
Elite Trish Stratus
Collect the set of 5 Oddities
Ichiban Hulk Hogan
TBC
Jean-Paul Levesque
TBC
John Cena ’10
Complete World Tour: Boston
Kelani Jordan ’23
Complete World Tour: Orlando
King Booker
Collect the set of 5 Oddities
Prototype
Complete the specified Live Event
Rob Van Dam ’97
Complete World Tour: Philadelphia
Roman Reigns ’24
TBC
Seth Rollins ’14
TBC
Seth Rollins ’15
TBC
Solo Sikoa (Bloodline Suit)
Complete World Tour: Los Angeles
Solo Sikoa (Tribal Chief)
Open the MyFaction Welcome Pack
The Rock ’24
TBC
Ultimate Warrior (No Paint)
Complete World Tour: Dallas
WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Showcase Unlocks
The Bloodline Showcase serves up a selection of characters, attire, arenas and championships. Here’s everything you can unlock, in match order.
Yokozuna vs Hulk Hogan
- Yokozuna
- Hulk Hogan
- Hulk Hogan Wrestlemania 5 Attire
- Hulk Hogan KOTR ’93 Attire
- Mr Fuji (Manager)
- Jimmy Hart (Manager)
- Jimmy Hart KOTR ’93 Attire
- King Of The Ring ’93 (Arena)
- WWE Championship ’93 (Championship)
Headshrinkers vs Steiner Brothers
- Rick Steiner
- Scott Steiner ’93
- Headshrinker Samu
- Headshrinker Fatu
- Afa (Manager)
- WrestleMania IX (Arena)
Rocky Maivia vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Rocky Maivia
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Intercontinental Championship ’97 (Championship)
- Thursday Raw Thursday 1997 (Arena)
“High Chief” Peter Maivia vs George “The Animal” Steele
- George “The Animal” Steele
- “High Chief” Peter Maivia
- MyFaction Sapphire Showcase reward
Nia Jax vs Lyra Valkyria
- Nia Jax
- Lyra Valkryia ’24
Rikishi vs Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Rikishi
- Stone Cold Steve Austin ’00
- Stone Cold Steve Austin ’00 No Mercy 2000 Attire
- No Mercy 2000 (Arena)
Umaga vs John Cena
- Umaga
- John Cena ’07
- Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)
- WWE Championship ’07 (Championship)
- New Year’s Revolution 2007 (Arena)
3 Minute Warning vs AOP
- Jamal
- Rosey
- MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward
Tamina vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Natalya
- Natalya
- Tamina
- Carmella ’17
- Becky Lynch ’17
- Charlotte Flair ’17
- Money In The Bank 2017 (Arena)
The Usos vs The New Day
- Big E
- Kofi Kingston ’17
- Xavier Woods ’17
- Jimmy Uso ’17
- Jey Uso ’17
- Tag Team Championship ’17 (Championship)
- Hell In A Cell 2017 (Arena)
- MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward x2
Naomi vs Bayley
- Bayley ’20
- Naomi ’20
- Smackdown Women’s Championship ’20 (Championship)
- Super ShowDown (Arena)
Wild Samoans vs Dudley Boyz
- Afa
- Sika
- Captain Lou Albano (Manager)
- MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward
Solo Sikoa vs Carmelo Hayes
- Solo Sikoa ’22
- Carmelo Hayes ’22
- Trick Williams ’22 (Manager)
- NXT 2.0 2022 (Arena)
Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins
- Roman Reigns ’22
- Seth Rollins ’22
- Universal Championship ’22 (Championship)
- Royal Rumble 22 (Arena)
The OG Bloodline vs The Rogue Bloodline
- MyFaction Sapphire Showcase Reward
- MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward
The Islanders vs The Street Profits
- Islander Haku
- Islander Tama
- Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan
- Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Alternate Attire
- MyFaction Emerald Showcase Reward
The Tribal Gauntlet
- Jey Uso ’10
- Jimmy Uso ’10
- Tamina ’10
- The Tribal Hall Of Acknowledgement (Arena)
For even more wrestlers, check out our WWE 2K25 DLC guide.
