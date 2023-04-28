The best WWE 2K23 CAWs for you to download right now

WWE 2K23 CAWs are the best way to keep your game up to date all the way through to next year’s edition. ‘CAW’ stands for create-a-wrestler, and you can add up to 100 to your copy of WWE 2K23 by visiting Online > Community Creations > Downloads. Included on our must-haves list below are old faves like Ric Flair, and NXT newcomers such as Trick Williams. There are even more to come, so be sure to bookmark your WWE 2K23 CAWs guide.

1 Ava Raine

(Image credit: 2K)

You may not have heard of this budding NXT talent yet – but you’re going to in the coming years. Why? She’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter! Raine was surprisingly paired up with Joe Gacy on her company debut, and he’s heading to the series in July as WWE 2K23 DLC. Be sure to grab this creation by rowdydivatwo before then.

2 Bronson Reed

(Image credit: 2K)

The big lad known as Jonah outside of WWE was surprisingly let go following an encouraging NXT run, only to debut on Raw at the back end of last year. Alas, he was too late to make the WWE 2K23 roster. This effort from LoganSaib features Reed’s current attire and his gear from NXT Takeover XXX. The same creator has also produced classic versions of Mankind, Dude Love and NWO-era Randy Savage.

3 Candice LeRae

(Image credit: 2K)

You’re going to be seeing the name WhatsTheStatus a lot on this list. Known as the daddy of community creators, ‘Status’ has magic methods of unearthing hidden character models, chants, commentary as more. One such find is Mrs Johnny Gargano. Candice’s likeness is from the WWE 2K22 roster, and does indeed feature lines of authentic commentary specific to her.

4 Chelsea Green

(Image credit: 2K)

Green returned to WWE this year playing the character of an internet ‘Karen’ - and was tossed from the women’s Royal Rumble within five seconds. She’s nailed down the role with self-effacing humor, and is an essential add for your Smackdown roster. BlenkKrieger is the mastermind behind this WWE 2K23 CAW, in a collaboration with thatboiblunty.

5 Emma

(Image credit: 2K)

Another piece of outstanding work from BlenkKrieger here. Australian bombshell Emma returned to WWE in 2022 following a five-year absence, and while her use on TV has been sparing, she’s an incredibly solid hand. In real life she’s dating ponytailed powerhouse Madcap Moss, a long overdue addition to the on-disc roster this year.

6 Finn Balor (Demon)

(Image credit: 2K)

The Irishman’s demonic alter-ego has long been a fixture of the WWE 2K series – but it was bafflingly removed this year after Balor’s commitment to the Judgment Day faction. This caused fans and developers alike a headache when he brought the gimmick back for a WrestleMania clash with Edge. WhatsTheStatus is again the dude to credit here. The model comes with bespoke Demon Finn commentary and crown signs.

7 The Giant

(Image credit: 2K)

Paul Wight hasn’t appeared in a series entry since WWE 2K20, and won’t be back anytime soon given his current place on the AEW roster. Amend that using this collab between WhatsTheStatus and KelsCreation. It offers hidden voice taunts and crowd chants for the 7 ft 2 colossus. You need to search for The Giant, but can easily change to his WWE name of the Big Show should you wish.

8 Jeff Hardy

(Image credit: 2K)

The most downloaded WWE 2K23 CAW as of late April belongs to the ‘charismatic enigma’, AKA Jeff Hardy. It was made by VirtualAK, and has been imported more than 114,000 times since the game’s March 17 release date. It offers his full moveset from WWE 2K22, and two attires: one with paint, and one without.

9 Mandy Rose

(Image credit: 2K)

WhatsTheStatus is again your boy here, having resuscitated a hidden Mandy Rose model. The long-time NXT Women’s Champion was removed from WWE 2K23 at the last minute, following her surprise pre-Christmas release from the company. Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne are both on this year’s roster, in case you wish to reunite the once-dominant trio of Toxic Attraction.

10 Mia Yim

(Image credit: 2K)

Yet another of WhatsTheStatus’ hidden models in play here, although this one also happens to be a collaboration with 2Kattiresbyme. Yim appeared in WWE 2K22 before being surprisingly axed by WWE. Like Candice LeRae and Bronson Reed, she was later brought back after Triple H took the reins as the company’s chief content officer.

11 MJF

(Image credit: 2K)

Maxwell Jacob Freidman is likely to be a key element of AEW Fight Forever, having captured that company’s world title in November 2022. However, he’s rumored to be on WWE’s radar in the longer term. This Iconic creation enables you to see how he’d fare against Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. The same creator has also made great versions of Samoa Joe, Billy Gunn, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

12 Ric Flair

(Image credit: 2K)

This classic take on Charlotte’s legendary daddy is a collaboration between three creators: WhatsTheStatus, KelsCreation and SkyMovesets. It’s based on his 1988 WCW run, and features authentic entrance chants, crowd chants and voice taunts for the Nature Boy. Woo!

13 Roderick Strong

(Image credit: 2K)

Strong may have been the most baffling WWE 2K23 omission of all – he was the leader of NXT faction Diamond Mine, and has been a series regular since WWE 2K18. No matter: this fine Ikeakarl effort enables you to reinstall the veteran. Turns out being left off the roster was prescient: Strong showed up in AEW in late April to side with former Undisputed Era buddy Adam Cole.

14 Tegan Nox

(Image credit: 2K)

Yet another lady who was released in 2022 only to be brought back by Triple H just too late for the WWE 2K23 roster cut-off. IoShinice has done us a service by not just getting her face right, but also including all the Welsh lady’s tattoos from WWE 2K22. Nox’s moveset, meanwhile, is credited to WolfpacPrinxe.

15 Trick Williams

(Image credit: 2K)

Carmelo Hayes shockingly dethroned Bron Breakker as NXT champion in March – with excellent timing given that he’d just debuted in WWE 2K23. But if you really want to compete Hayes’ act, you need sidekick Williams in your game too. This ace piece of work by DarthModoUniverso enables you to do just that.