AEW Fight Forever Broken Matt Hardy unlock guide

How do you get AEW Fight Forever Broken Matt Hardy? It’s the question on many wrestling fans’ lips following the release of AEW Fight Forever. After all, Hardy pops up in Road To Elite mode, but isn’t available on the character select screen. The good news is that there are two versions of Hardy to utilize in game. The bad is that you need to fork out real cash for them. All is explained in our AEW Fight Forever Broken Matt Hardy guide.

Unlocking AEW Fight Forever Broken Matt Hardy

Play through Road To Elite and it’s natural to think that you’ll unlock Matt Hardy at some point: there’s even a Snapshot opportunity with the Team Extreme favorite during the Breaking Point branch of Road To Revolution. Unlike Brodie Lee and Paul Wight, however, there’s no way to unlock him through gameplay.

Instead there are two methods of grabbing Broken Matt Hardy. The first is to be Marty McFly and have a DeLorean at hand: Hardy was the Fight Forever pre-order bonus, so you could go back in time and buy him that way. Unlikely though, eh?

The only realistic option is to purchase the AEW Fight Forever Matt Hardy pack from the in-game store. This costs £3.99/$4.99 and includes both normal Matt, and his Broken Matt Hardy alter-ego. Jeff Hardy makes the on-disc roster, so you can reunite him with big bro to form the legendary Hardy Boyz.

Why can’t I find the AEW Fight Forever Broken Matt Hardy skin?

Once you’ve purchased the Matt Hardy pack, there’s one extra step you need to take to use his Broken version, and that’s to create a new ‘Preset’ – the AEW equivalent of WWE 2K23 Alternate Attires.

Select the Custom tab, then Wrestler, then Modify Wrestler.

Choose Matt Hardy, and then hit the New Preset tab.

Hit Preset 1, then Attire Settings.

You’ll now see the Broken Matt attire, next to his normal gear. Click on it.

Select the No Top option on the following menu.

Go back, and hit Finalize.

To use Broken Matt, choose normal Matt Hardy on the character select screen, then Options, and switch the Preset to Preset 1. Done!

Who else can I get in addition to the Matt Hardy DLC?

There are six other additional characters available as DLC. Two of these can be nabbed from the store right now: Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, AKA The Revival.

Also on their way are Keith Lee, The Bunny, Danhausen, and Hook. For more details, zoom over to our AEW Fight Forever DLC guide.

Is Broken Matt Hardy in the AEW Fight Forever Season Pass?

No. While all other DLC characters and mini-games are included, the Season Pass doesn’t give you the two versions of Matt Hardy. You have to fork out the extra £3.99/$4.99 if you want to play as him.

Is Matt Hardy in WWE 2K23?

Nope! Despite his esteemed history in AEW’s rival federation, Matt is not in WWE 2K23. Only one wrestler manages to appear on both the AEW Fight Forever roster and WWE 2K23 roster: Cody Rhodes, having leapt from the former to the latter in 2022.