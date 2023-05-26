The best WWE 2K23 alternate attires for you to download right now

WWE 2K23 alternate attires enable you to update current stars with new looks – such as Dominik Mysterio’s 2023 gimmick as a member of Judgment Day. It means that WWE 2K23 stays accurate even while the on-screen product evolves across the calendar year. You can find alt attires by visiting Online > Community Creations > Downloads. Once downloaded, edit the custom superstar and go to ‘personal information’. Now toggle the ‘Use an alternate attire’ option from No to Yes. Here are 15 you need to grab, in your WWE 2K23 alternate attires guide.

1 Asuka

The Japanese veteran returned to the WWE 2K23 roster with a new face-painted look in January, which has made it into MyFaction mode – but not the main game. Naughty 2K. Popular creator WhatsTheStatus has rectified that, in this excellent collaboration with Tha_Great_Muta.

2 Austin Theory

Another WhatsTheStatus effort here, made using logos from well-known CAWs mastermind GameVolt. The main outfit is from Theory’s WrestleMania 39 bout with John Cena, and there’s a second one thrown in for good measure.

3 Becky Lynch

The community isn’t that impressed with Becky Lynch’s heel look in this year’s edition - so jsnmrrll got together with qwertiak to recreate two of Lynch’s classic face attires. She also has longer hair. Want some throwback Lass Kicker? Enjoy GamesRadar’s Becky Lynch interview from way back in 2016.

4 Cody Rhodes

Rhodes made the leap from the AEW Fight Forever roster in 2022, and a massive impact – and it’s gear from his return to WWE that’s used here by Gamevolt. Specifically, his WrestleMania 38 comeback, and memorable Hell In A Cell 2002 appearance where Rhodes wrestled with a torn pec.

5 Cora Jade

With 1916 upvotes and 65,000 downloads, this version of NXT upstart Jade is one of the most popular going. That’s because her in-game character is a face, whereas in late 2022 she turned heel on long-time best friend Roxanne Perez. Creator dfiregirl is the one to praise for this updated Jade.

6 Dominik Mysterio

Reckon Cora Jade’s numbers were impressive? Heel Dom is even more essential, at least going by the stats. It was made by DemonZeroM based off his Royal Rumble 2023 look, and has notched 167,310 downloads and 9361 upvotes as of late May.

7 Kurt Angle

Along with WWE 2K23 DLC additions Wade Barrett and Zeus, Angle is one of the most popular old schoolers to return this year – and that’s meant a wealth of WWE 2K23 alternate attires celebrating his classic red, white and blue look. This one was put together by Petchy, with additional help from GameVolt and King69.

8 Macho Man Randy Savage

We’re going even more retro than Angle now, with two incredible looks for Randy Savage. The first pays homage to his Ultimate Maniacs tag team with UItimate Warrior, while the second is his Macho King gimmick. WhatsTheStatus is again the man of the hour, in collaboration with PHENOMCAWS and Bhangra94877286.

9 Queen Zelina

In one of the year’s most surprising performances, Zelina came within seconds of claiming the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Rhea Ripley at Backlash 2023. Part of the magic was a Puerto Rican crowd cheering on their hometown girl wearing the nation’s colours – and that’s what we have here, courtesy of dontitello.

10 Rey Mysterio

Zelina wasn’t the only member of the Smackdown roster to have a memorable night at Backlash. Fellow Latino World Order colleagues Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Willde also had a great evening, humiliating the Judgment Day during Damien Priest’s match with Bad Bunny. This JUSTROYD creation toasts Rey’s new look, as part of that faction.

11 Shotzi

Another MyFaction exclusive here, which WhatsTheStatus has successfully recreated for use across all other modes – with some help from 2kattiresbyme. Former partner Tegan Nox isn’t on this year’s roster, but you can add the Welsh lady, and reunite her with Shotzi, using GR’s WWE 2K23 CAWs guide.

12 Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin’s return to the ring in 2022 for a WrestleMania match with Kevin Owens was – forgive the pun – a stunner, and it’s his ageing look from that show which Petchy has added to WWE 2K23. The T-shirt is spot on too. His excellent creation was drummed up with some help from WhatsTheStatus and King69.

13 T-Bar

While he’s still listed under his old gimmick of T-Bar, this is of course NXT muscle man Dijak – and DemonZeroM has brought him right up to date with two immaculate attires. 2K updated him for free as part of patch for WWE 2K22 – so there’s still a little bit of hope that they do the same again this year.

14 Trish Stratus

If Trish’s early 2023 return was itself a surprise, she then outdid herself further by turning heel on Becky Lynch. Stratus’ in-game model is agonisingly old, and hasn’t been updated across multiple editions of the game. Kudos, then, to WhatsTheStatus and stratusfied96 for coming together and unleashing this modern take on Trish.

15 Ultimate Warrior

Hey, we couldn’t give you the Ultimate Maniacs version of Randy Savage and leave you hanging without a partner, could we? As with Macho Man, a trio of creative minds came together for this one: WhatsTheStatus, PHENOMCAWS and Bhangra94877286. Top work, all.