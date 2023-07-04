AEW Fight Forever DLC guide to downloading FTR, The Bunny and Hook

AEW Fight Forever DLC gives you the chance to expand the in-game roster with an extra seven characters, and four mini-games. It’s definitely welcome, too: AEW Fight Forever makes an encouraging debut, but with a character list of fewer than 60 wrestlers, you’re going to want every additional brawler you can get. (Assuming you’re willing to fork out the necessary moolah.) Below we take a look at all the new additions in your AEW Fight Forever DLC guide.

How do I get the AEW Fight Forever DLC characters?

(Image credit: THQ Nordiq)

Those familiar with WWE 2K23 DLC will be used to the structure here. There are seven playable DLC characters in total to expand your AEW Fight Forever roster. The best way to snag them all is with the game’s season pass. It's not cheap, though, costing £24.99/$29.99. That includes almost all of the extra content.

I say ‘almost’, because there’s one notable exception. Matt Hardy was the game’s pre-order bonus and while he’s now widely available, you have to pay extra for him. Hardy costs £3.99/$4.99. You do, however, get two versions of the former WWE star: standard Matt, and his ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy alter-ego. The second of those is a fiddle to get working – check out our AEW Fight Forever Broken Matt Hardy guide for the quick fix.

Aside from Hardy, individual packs cost £9.99/$11.99.

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

There are three in total, one of which has already been and gone.

The FTR: Revival Pack was unleashed on Thursday, June 29. It contained Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR – hence the title. These guys were known as The Revival during their WWE days, so there’s also a cunning nod to AEW’s big rival in that name. The pack also includes two mini-games: JoinUs and Deth Race-X.

A month later, we get the Limitless Bunny Bundle on Tuesday, July 25. This contains The Bunny and Keith Lee – who narrowly missed out on the WWE 2K23 roster having been released in 2021. Also included here are two more mini-games: MJF Car Thrash and Sloth Sling.

The final pack to be announced so far lands on Tuesday, August 22. It’s called the Hookhausen Very Handsome Very Evil Pack, and should be incredibly popular. ECW legend Taz isn’t on the roster, but his son Hook will be as part of this pack – as will hilariously camp pugilist Danhausen. There’s no word yet on any mini-games being included, which would make this pack staggeringly expensive if it’s priced the same as its predecessors.

Can I see all that as an AEW Fight Forever DLC list?

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Sure: here’s a recap of everything that’s coming, and when it’ll be out. More interested in expanding your WWE 2K23 character list? Then venture over to GR’s WWE 2K23 CAWs guide.

AEW Fight Forever Pre-Order Bonus Pack DLC (June 29)

Matt Hardy

Broken Matt Hardy

AEW Fight Forever DLC FTR: Revival Pack (June 29)

Cash Wheeler (FTR)

Dax Harwood (FTR)

Join Us mini-game

Deth Race-X

AEW Fight Forever DLC Limitless Bunny Bundle (July 25)

The Bunny

Keith Lee

MJF Car Thrash mini-game

Sloth Sling mini-game

AEW Fight Forever DLC Hookhausen Very Handsome Very Evil Pack (August 22)