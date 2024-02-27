WWE 2K24 DLC guide to downloading CM Punk, Pat McAfee and Michelle McCool

The WWE 2K24 DLC release schedule has been confirmed, along with the news you’ve been waiting for: CM Punk is officially bound for WWE 2K24. As covered in our WWE 2K23 CM Punk guide, the Chicago hero returned to the company after a nine-year absence in November, and he’ll soon be back in the videogame series too. Punk is joined by Michelle McCool, Pat McAfee, Lyra Valkyria and more than 20 other playable characters. You can see them all right here, in GR’s comprehensive WWE 2K24 DLC guide.

How do I get the WWE 2K24 DLC characters?

(Image credit: 2K)

There are two ways, both of which are fairly simple. You can either buy the Season Pass, or you can purchase individual packs. The price of these are still TBC, but a quick glance at our WWE 2K23 DLC guide will tell you individual packs cost £8.99/$9.99 last year, while the full Season Pass cost £32.99/$39.99. Expect a similar pricing strategy this year.

The bonus of the Season Pass is that, along with the DLC, you get the MyRise Mega-Boost pack, which features an additional 200 Attribute Points, and traditional SuperCharger – which unlocks all base game legends and additional arenas, without you having to grind to earn them. Wondering how it plays before buying? Then have a read of our WWE 2K24 preview.

Who are the WWE 2K24 DLC legends?

There’s a big focus on old school superstars in the WWE 2K24 DLC offering. 14 playable old-school additions are on their way, and the first four land as part of the ECW Punk Pack on May 15. They are Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley – AKA the Dudley Boyz – along with Terry Funk and Sandman. The latter is an especially cool inclusion, as his last appearance was in WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2008.

June 26’s Post Malone & Friends Pack adds another four playable legends, in the Honky Tonky Man, Sensation Sherri, and Headbangers Mosh and Thrasher. They’re joined by famed 1980s manager Jimmy Hart. Michelle McCool then gatecrashes the squared circle as part of the Global Superstars Pack on September 30.

A two-month break follows before the last batch of legends drops. They are Diamond Dallas Page, Iron Sheik, Mr Perfect, Great Muta, and Lex Luger. Together, that quintet form the WCW Pack, and it’s out on November 13. Japanese wrestling icon Great Muta in a WWE game? Oh yes. It’s happening, and it’s a big deal.

What about the WWE 2K24 DLC Raw and Smackdown wrestlers?

The contemporary element of the WWE 2K24 Season Pass has been handled somewhat controversially. Let’s start with the good news: CM Punk is on his way, and fairly soon, as the first of six current-era stars. You can grab him as part of the ECW Punk Pack on May 15, and it means that he’s in WWE 2K24 and on the AEW Fight Forever roster.

Things get more curious after that. The list of additional Raw and Smackdown stars being added as DLC is a formidable one: in addition to Punk, we’re getting Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Carlito, Kairi Sane and Dragon Lee. But you’re forced to wait until September 20’s Global Superstars Pack to play as them. That’s caused some serious debate among the community, and understandably so. But they are, at least, coming.

Is there any WWE 2K24 NXT DLC?

Look away now, NXT fans. After an impressive selection of 12 up-and-comers last year such as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, this time around we’re getting… one. No, really.

Reigning NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria lands as part of the Global Superstars Pack on September 20, and that’s your lot in so far as NXT is concerned. It’s an astonishing decision. Especially as Valkyria won that title in October 2023, and really should have been on the main WWE 2K24 roster.

Who are the WWE 2K24 DLC celebrity inclusions?

Two intriguing celebrities do at least fortify the WWE 2K4 DLC roster. There’s a series debut for Post Malone as part of the Post Malone & Friends Pack, after the rapper curated this year’s soundtrack. Former NFL punter, and WWE favourite, Pat McAfee then drops into the fray on July 24.

The one-time Indianapolis Colts man forms part of the Pat McAfee pack, which will also feature some of his podcast co-hosts. McAfee has been on fan ‘most wanted’ lists for the last two years, but seeing his buddies added to the game when we could have had Lash Legend or Lexis King from NXT is a huge gamble. Again, this feels like a mis-step.

Where can I see the full WWE 2K24 DLC release schedule?

(Image credit: 2K)

Here we go. All five WWE 2K24 DLC Season Pass packs, along with their release dates, are listed below in chronological order. Content and dates are subject to change, to there’s still faint hope that 2K sees sense with regards to that Pat McAfee pack.

WWE 2K24 DLC ECW Punk Pack (May 15)

Bubba Ray Dudley (Dudley Boyz)

CM Punk

D-Von Dudley (Dudley Boyz)

Sandman

Terry Funk

WWE 2K24 DLC Post Malone & Friends Pack (June 26)

Honky Tonk Man

Mosh (Headbangers)

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Thrasher (Headbangers)

Jimmy Hart (manager)

WWE 2K24 DLC Pat McAfee Pack (July 24)

Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee’s co-hosts (line-up TBC)

WWE 2K24 DLC Global Superstars Pack (September 20)

Carlito

Dragon Lee

Jade Cargill

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Michelle McCool

Nia Jax

WWE 2K24 WCW Pack (November 13)