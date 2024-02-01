WWE 2K24 guide, release date and everything you need to know

WWE 2K24 is imminent, with a confirmed release date of March 8, 2024 – one month ahead of WrestleMania 40. That's also a significant weekend on the calendar, given that it's inspired the game's marquee mode: Showcase of the Immortals, AKA 40 Years of WrestleMania. Below we list all the matches revealed for that mode so far, and provide everything you need to know about the WWE 2K24 cover star, first trailer, and pre-order bonuses. MyFaction details will also appear shortly in your WWE 2K24 guide.

(Image credit: 2K)

The WWE 2K24 release date is March 8, 2024. However, those who pre-order either the Deluxe or 40 Years of WrestleMania edition get the game three days early, on March 5, 2024. Inevitably they receive other goodies for their money, too, such as alternate versions of cover star Cody Rhodes. You can see exactly what's contained in each version below.

WWE 2K24 trailer

The first WWE 2K24 trailer dropped ahead of the Royal Rumble, which saw Cody Rhodes and Bayley win their respective 30-wrestler brawls, and book their tickets to WrestleMania 40. The video offers plenty of footage from the 40 Years of WrestleMania mode, plus a tease of the new casket and special guest referee matches. Hit the image above to watch.

WWE 2K24 cover star

(Image credit: 2K)

The WWE 2K24 cover star is Cody Rhodes, with the former AEW Fight Forever favorite headed to WrestleMania in the hope of capturing his first WWE world title. That quest has inspired the game's catch line: "finish your story", after Rhodes fell short of this goal last year.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair share the cover of the WWE 2K24 deluxe edition, while the 40 Years of WrestleMania edition features a montage of retro stars such as Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and Andre The Giant.

WWE 2K24 Pre-orders

(Image credit: 2K)

These are the three different tiers of WWE 2K24 pre-order available, with each offering a different set of access and unlockable items. Here's the breakdown of what you can get in each WWE 2K24 edition:

WWE 2K24 Standard Edition

Dusty Rhodes (with MyFaction card)

Mattel Cody Rhodes (with MyFaction card)

Stardust Superstar Billy Graham

Undashing Cody Rhodes

Pharaoh card for MyFaction (manager)

WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition

3 Days early access

All standard edition bonuses

Rhea Ripley alt attire & MyFaction gold card

Bianca Belair alt attire & MyFaction gold card Season Pass (5 DLC packs)

MyRise Mega Boost

SuperCharger

WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition

All standard edition & deluxe edition bonuses

WrestleMania 40 arena

Macho King Randy Savage (WrestleMania 6)

Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania 22)

Triple H (WrestleMania 30)

Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 33)

Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 36)

Gold MyFaction cards for all five above wrestlers

WWE 2K24 new match types

(Image credit: 2K)

Four new match types are confirmed for WWE 2K24. They are the ambulance match, casket match, gauntlet match, and special guest referee match. Backstage brawl bouts have also been expanded with interactive vending machines, cars, and even a working elevator. You can read more about those, plus other new features such as super finishers, in GR+'s WWE 2K24 preview.

WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania matches

(Image credit: 2K)

In-game, 40 Years of WrestleMania is known as Showcase of the Immortals. These are the matches confirmed for the mode so far, and we'll update this list through to release.

Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant (WrestleMania 3)

Rick Rude vs Ultimate Warrior (WrestleMania 5)

Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 10)

Bret Hart vs Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 25)

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39)

WWE 2K24 DLC release schedule

(Image credit: 2K)

There will be five WWE 2K24 DLC drops. None of their content is confirmed so far, but this was the schedule for 2023 – and we expect it to be largely similar. Treats included on the WWE 2K23 DLC list included Bray Wyatt, Tiffany Stratton, and the Steiner Brothers, and this time around they're expected to make the on-disc roster.

WWE 2K24 DLC Pack 1: April

WWE 2K24 DLC Pack 2: May

WWE 2K24 DLC Pack 3: June

WWE 2K24 DLC Pack 4: July

WWE 2K24 DLC Pack 5: August

WWE 2K24 new legends

(Image credit: 2K)

Many icons from previous games are already locked into the WWE 2K24 roster, and have been mentioned above – we've talking Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Triple H, and numerous others. However, the recent series of mobile game WWE SuperCard suggests that many new (old!) faces may be set to join them, too. The Nasty Boys, Ken Shamrock, Sandman and Torrie Wilson are all now included in 2K's on-the-go spin-off, giving high hopes that they're about to re-enter the squared circle in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 MyFaction details

(Image credit: 2K)

There are no WWE 2K24 MyFaction details to report just yet, although fans have clamored for character models locked to that mode to be available across the game this year. For instance, WWE 2K23 saw alternative versions of Bayley and Scott Steiner added after release, but there was no way to access them outside of MyFaction: naughty, as it's the only mode in the game which utilizes paid-for currency. We'll share more details of WWE 2K24 MyFaction plans here when they're available.