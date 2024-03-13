The best WWE 2K24 CAWs for you to download right now

The first batch of WWE 2K24 CAWs have been unleashed by the game’s bustling community, with Jon Moxley (AKA Dean Ambrose) and Sasha Banks among the early highlights. CAW stands for Create-A-Wrestler. Using the in-game Community Creations feature, they enable you to expand your WWE 2K24 roster with up to 100 additional superstars. To grab them, head to Online > Community Creations > Downloads and search for their respective creator. We’ve profiled the best 15 below, in GR’s WWE 2K24 CAWs guide.

1 Akam & 2 Rezar

(Image credit: 2K)

The Authors of Pain returned to WWE in December 2023 after an three-year absence, linking up with WWE 2K24 roster members Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Collectively the stable is known as The Final Testament, and you can complete it in-game using these excellent creations by ByecawzZ. Both Akam and Rezar come with two outfits.

3 Andrade

(Image credit: 2K)

Another excellent piece of work from ByecawzZ here. In the gaming world Andrade remains a member of the AEW Fight Forever roster, but he switched back to WWE in January 2024, via a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble. That surely makes him a must-add from this WWE 2K24 CAWs list.

4 Charlie Dempsey

(Image credit: 2K)

This year’s entry in the series happily saw the return of British bruiser and four-time European champion William Regal. Sadly there was no place for his son, Charlie Dempsey, who had a promising year on NXT after aligning with Drew Gulak. Make that right by downloading this strong MandoYo76 doppelgänger.

5 Demon Finn Balor

(Image credit: 2K)

Weirdly, Visual Concepts no longer includes Finn’s face-painted alter-ego on the default roster. Step forward WhatsTheStatus, whose skills at unlocking hidden assets within the game’s code have made him a legend in the community. This demonic version of Balor is his work, and can also be set as an alternate attire to regular Finn.

6 Elektra Lopez

(Image credit: 2K)

When Santos Escobar’s Legado del Fantasma stable was called up from NXT to Smackdown, WWE made the curious call to replace manager Elektra Lopez with Zelina Vega. Two years on, she’s finally returned to the role – even if the faction’s make-up is a little different, with Angel and Humberto operating as Escobar’s henchmen. This CAW is by BrandonRbr – and he’s also made a decent Jade Cargill, in case you can’t wait for WWE 2K24 DLC.

7 Jakara Jackson & 8 Lash Legend

(Image credit: 2K)

The most surprising exclusions from this year’s NXT roster are unquestionably The Meta-Four. Noam Dar’s faction has been prominent on WWE TV since the summer of 2023, while Legend’s tenure goes back even further. We’re still waiting for a decent Oro Mensah, but in the meantime grab these DivaDadde offerings. Their movesets are by lexveraux, with hair from WhatsTheStatus.

9 Jon Moxley

(Image credit: 2K)

These days former Shield member Dean Ambrose can be found in AEW under the name of Jon Moxley, but he remains one of modern WWE’s most popular pugilists. That’s reflected in this kamok effort being downloaded more than any other CAW – 126,000 times, as of March 11. Attires are by Kamillon2K, with a moveset from HarvAddy.

10 Kerry Von Erich

(Image credit: 2K)

The Texas Tornado hasn’t appeared in the series since WWE 2K18, but fans of the new movie The Iron Claw can rectify that with this HonchosLegends muscleman. It comes with a full moveset, entrance, and victory motion, and the same creator has provided other classics from the era like Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine and ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan.

11 Kiana James

(Image credit: 2K)

In February 2023, James and partner Fallon Henley overcame Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to claim the NXT Women’s tag titles – and immediately sealed her place in WWE 2K24. Or so we thought. While Henley is in this year’s game, James is a mystery omission, meaning you need this BigDivaFann creation to match that pair up again.

12 Lexis King

(Image credit: 2K)

Remember Brian Pillman? The curly haired high-flyer wowed fans as a face in WCW, then portrayed the loosest cannon in the business during a memorable WWE run. His son Brian Pillman Jr is now in NXT, using the name Lexis King. This version of him is by MyNamesDEADMAN, with a tights texture by PAC_Creates and travisalekz.

13 Naomi

(Image credit: 2K)

After two years away from WWE, Naomi returned at the Royal Rumble, and is a certainty for a WWE 2K25 spot – but her neon-tastic comeback came too late to make the WWE 2K24 season pass. Instead grab this CAW by RecluzexTM, who also credits Lucharumblejp for devising her gear.

14 Oba Femi

(Image credit: 2K)

WWE has always loved a big man, and Oba Femi looks set to receive a big push over the next 18 months or so. Indeed, he’s already captured the NXT North American Championship from Dragon Lee. Bhangra22man made this spot-on creation, with credit to esmec for the face pic, and wolfpac for piecing together Oba Femi’s moveset.

15 Sasha Banks

(Image credit: 2K)

Mercedes Mone may be contracted to NJPW, but the former Sasha Banks recently admitted she’ll be back with her home promotion someday. Mercifully, Community Creations mean you don’t need to wait until WWE 2K29. Banks has been recreated by notzaddik, and must immediately feud with Charlotte Flair in your game. It’s, like, a rule.