WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition DLC and how to get it

The WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition DLC is 2K’s way of injecting new content and paying tribute to a lost favourite of the squared circle at the same time. Windham Rotunda, AKA Bray Wyatt, passed away in 2023 aged just 36, and WWE 2K24 already features five different versions of his character. The new Bray Wyatt pack and DLC bundle adds two more, as well as an updated version of Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas. Find out everything included, and how to get it, in GR's WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition guide.

WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition The Fiend DLC: what’s different?

Wyatt’s alter-ego of The Fiend was already included on the WWE 2K24 roster. The Bray Wyatt Edition and Bundle adds a new version of The Fiend which was never seen on WWE TV. This version of the character was dreamed up by Rotunda before his death, working in tandem with Callosum Studios designer Jason Baker. He boasts a reworked mask, and new lantern – which itself shows off The Fiend’s signature grimace in all its terrifying glory.

What is the WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition price?

As you’ll see below, the WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition contains a host of content already released for the game, along with 82,500 VC. Remember you can top this up further using WWE 2K24 locker codes. The price is £119.99/$139.99. Even the Season Pass, for DLC characters such as Lyra Valkyria and CM Punk, is included. For full details on that one, hit our WWE 2K24 DLC guide.

How do I get Bray Wyatt DLC if I already own WWE 2K24?

In this case, you simply need the Bray Wyatt Edition Pack. It costs £8.99/$9.99 and includes all of the following:

Alternate playable version of The Fiend

Playable in-game Bray Wyatt action figure

Updated playable Uncle Howdy featuring Bo Dallas

The Fiend themed championship belt

Firefly Funhouse MyFaction manager card

15,000 VC

What’s included in the WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition?

This is everything contained in the mammoth WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition. Note that Bo Dallas' stable the Wyatt Sicks isn't included – for the likes of Erick Rowan, you need GR's WWE 2K24 CAWs guide.

WWE 2K24 Base Game

Alternate playable version of The Fiend

Playable in-game Bray Wyatt action figure

Updated playable Uncle Howdy featuring Bo Dallas

The Fiend themed championship belt

Firefly Funhouse MyFaction manager card

Forty Years Of WrestleMania Bonus Pack (Triple H (WM 30), Rhea Ripley (WM 36), ‘Macho King’ Randy Savage (WM 6), Charlotte Flair (WM 33), and Rey Mysterio (WM 22))

Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack (Rhea Ripley (NXT) and Bianca Belair (NXT))

Nightmare Family Pack (Undashing Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes, Billy Graham, Action Figure Bruised Cody Rhodes, Stardust)

Season Pass (All WWE 2K24 DLC, MyRise Mega-Boost Pack, SuperCharger Pack)

Showcase Superstar Unlock

82,500 VC

What about the WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt bundle?

Yep, there’s even a third way to unlock all this new stuff, and that’s the WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Bundle. This one costs £79.99/$89.99. Here’s what you get: