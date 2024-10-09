WWE 2K24 locker codes guide to free MyFaction cards

Active WWE 2K24 locker codes enable you to claim free packs and cards in MyFaction mode. It’s an element of the game that splits the community, but fresh WWE 2K24 content is always welcome – and the year has already brought a decent selection of cool stuff. Among the latest is INYOURHOUSE, which grants a Deluxe Beast Series Pack, Deluxe Legend Series II Pack and 15,000 VC. Scroll on for more details in GR’s expired and active WWE 2K24 locker codes guide.

Active WWE 2K24 locker codes

Let’s cut straight to the good stuff: current active WWE 2K24 locker codes, as of Wednesday, October 9. Below is each code, what it gets you, and when it expires.

BEASTMODE2K24 – Deluxe Beast Series 2 Pack [Expires October 14, 2024]

– Deluxe Beast Series 2 Pack [Expires October 14, 2024] INYOURHOUSE – Deluxe Beast Series Pack, Deluxe Legends Series II Pack, and 15,000 VC [Expires October 13, 2024]

– Deluxe Beast Series Pack, Deluxe Legends Series II Pack, and 15,000 VC [Expires October 13, 2024] HESEESYOU2K24 – Amethyst Night Bird Manager [No Expiry]

– Amethyst Night Bird Manager [No Expiry] CANYOUSMELL – The Rock Faction Wars Boss Free Agent, Stone Cold Steve Austin Faction Wars Boss Free Agent, FW Ticket, Heat Series 1 Pack [No Expiry]

– The Rock Faction Wars Boss Free Agent, Stone Cold Steve Austin Faction Wars Boss Free Agent, FW Ticket, Heat Series 1 Pack [No Expiry] HEADOFTHETABLE – 2x Legend Series Packs, Sapphire Roman Reigns Free Agent [No Expiry]

– 2x Legend Series Packs, Sapphire Roman Reigns Free Agent [No Expiry] SECURETHEBAG – 7,500 VC [No Expiry]

How to use WWE 2K24 locker codes

All 2K24 locker codes are applied in MyFaction, although some of the unlocked content can be used elsewhere in the game – such as Persona cards. Once these are activated the respective character is added to the WWE 2K24 roster and playable across all modes. To apply a code, start up the game then select the large MyFaction panel on the left of the home screen. Now select the Locker Codes panel. Finally enter the locker code you want to redeem in the text box.

Expired WWE 2K24 locker codes

The following expired WWE 2K24 locker codes were available earlier in the game’s lifetime, but sadly no longer work.

BEASTLY2K24 – Deluxe Beast Series II Pack

– Deluxe Beast Series II Pack GOINGGLOBAL – Diamond Andre The Giant, Diamond Eddie Guerrero ’05, Amethyst British Bulldog

– Diamond Andre The Giant, Diamond Eddie Guerrero ’05, Amethyst British Bulldog BASHINBERLIN – 2x Deluxe Head Series II Packs, Amethyst MITB Ilja Dragunov, Pink Diamond Seth Rollins Free Agent

– 2x Deluxe Head Series II Packs, Amethyst MITB Ilja Dragunov, Pink Diamond Seth Rollins Free Agent WWE2KATSMMRSLM – Deluxe Summerslam Pack, Single Supreme Pack, Deluxe Heat II Pack

– Deluxe Summerslam Pack, Single Supreme Pack, Deluxe Heat II Pack SUMMERWWE2K24 – 15,000 VC, 2x Deluxe Summerslam Packs

– 15,000 VC, 2x Deluxe Summerslam Packs PATSMMERGIFT24 – Amethyst Extreme Series Drew McIntyre, Deluxe Punches & Promos Pack, Faction Wars Tickets

– Amethyst Extreme Series Drew McIntyre, Deluxe Punches & Promos Pack, Faction Wars Tickets MITBBRIEFCASE – Singlet Supreme Deluxe Pack, WrestleMania 40 Ruby Bayley, WrestleMania 40 Austin Theory, Diamond Free Age

– Singlet Supreme Deluxe Pack, WrestleMania 40 Ruby Bayley, WrestleMania 40 Austin Theory, Diamond Free Age WWE2KATIGNLIVE – Deluxe Beast Pack, Basic Punches & Promos Pack

– Deluxe Beast Pack, Basic Punches & Promos Pack ODDSANDENDS – Oddities: Boxing Gloves, Torch, The People’s Elbow Pads, Just Bring It T-Shirt, Rikishi’s Sunglasses

– Oddities: Boxing Gloves, Torch, The People’s Elbow Pads, Just Bring It T-Shirt, Rikishi’s Sunglasses KINGANDQUEEN – 2x Faction Wars Tickets, 7,500 VC

– 2x Faction Wars Tickets, 7,500 VC ECWCHAMPS – Bobby Lashley, Rob Van Dam, Kane

– Bobby Lashley, Rob Van Dam, Kane MONFACTION – Beast Series Deluxe Pack, Superstar Series 1 Kofi Kingston, Superstar Series 1 Xavier Woods

– Beast Series Deluxe Pack, Superstar Series 1 Kofi Kingston, Superstar Series 1 Xavier Woods SUPERCARD2K24 – SuperCard Enigma Pack

– SuperCard Enigma Pack WWEDRAFT2K24 – WrestleMania Deluxe Pack, Sole Providers Deluxe Pack

– WrestleMania Deluxe Pack, Sole Providers Deluxe Pack WRESTLEMANIAXL – Gold Series 1 Cody Rhodes, Silver Series 1 Bayley

– Gold Series 1 Cody Rhodes, Silver Series 1 Bayley YOURSTORY2K24 – Mattel John Cena Persona Card

Where to find WWE 2K24 locker codes

We plan to update this WWE 2K24 locker codes guide throughout the game’s life cycle. For live WWE 2K24 locker code releases, keep tabs on the game’s assorted social media feeds. These are the main ones:

Why is my WWE 2K24 locker code not working?

The three most likely scenarios for a locker code not working are that it’s expired, you’ve misspelled it, or you’ve already used it before. If you’re certain that the problem is something else, try raising a ticket directly with 2K Support. For more wrestling goodness, jump on our WWE 2K24 CAWs and WWE 2K24 DLC guides.