All Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion details and release date

The new Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion set has been announced with a release date less than a week away. There'll be dozens of new cards for players to collect, two new booster packs to pick from, new legendaries based on those from the Sinnoh region, and more besides.

Below we've got all the details for the Space-Time Smackdown expansion set so you can be ready for all the new cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket when they arrive, as well as what it means for the game at large. And considering the cosmic legendary Pokemon that represent the set, we really do mean "at large".

Everything revealed so far about Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG Pocket

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Here are all the major details we've seen about the Pokemon TCGP Space-Time Smackdown expansion set.

Release date: 30th January 2025

30th January 2025 Number of Cards: 140+

140+ New Booster Packs: 2 (Dialga / Palkia)

2 (Dialga / Palkia) Theme: The Sinnoh Region (Generation 4)

The Sinnoh Region (Generation 4) Noteworthy features: Trading (goes live 29th January 2025), Pokemon Tools

This is a far larger expansion than the prior Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island set that was released back in December 2024, nearly twice the size in terms of how many cards players will be able to collect.

Below, we'll go into more detail on all the most exciting features that the trailer and announcement have revealed, so players know what to expect.

Best cards in Space-Time Smackdown

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

We've seen multiple cards in the promotional trailer for the Space-Time Smackdown, which revealed the existence of all the following new Pokemon cards.

Dialga ex (Steel)

Palkia ex (Water)

Pachirisu ex (Electric)

Turtwig (Grass)

Chimchar (Fire)

Piplup (Water)

Leafeon (Grass)

Honchkrow (Dark)

Cresselia (Unknown)

Togekiss (Unknown)

Lucario (Fighting)

Gible (Dragon)

Garchomp (Dragon)

Cynthia (Trainer Card)

We can also make some educated guesses about what other cards might be added - the evolutions of certain cards, for example.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Of all the cards revealed, early glimpses make it look as though the best card in Space-Time Smackdown so far is Palkia ex, though this is only from having seen a scant few. This is a 150 HP water-type Basic ex card, with two attacks: a 1-energy Slash for 30 damage and a 4-energy Dimensional Storm, which does 150 damage and 20 to each of the opponent's benched Pokemon, but does force you to discard three Water energy when used.

The continued existence of Misty, a card which can rapidly supercharge Water-type cards and is responsible for several of the Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks in play right now. And considering that Palkia ex is also durable and can immediately come out swinging with a 1-energy attack… yeah, it's clearly going to be a strong contender.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

While we haven't seen them yet, the flavour text for Pachirisu ex mentions and confirms the existence of Pokemon Tools being added to Pokemon TCG Pocket. These are special cards that have yet to be added to the game, in which you can add them to a benched or active Pokemon card on your team for a benefit. Assuming they work the same way they do as in the physical game, a Pokemon can only have one tool at a time, and you cannot un-attach them afterwards.

Trading

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The long-promised Pokemon TCG Pocket trading feature is scheduled to go live the day before Space-Time Smackdown. Our guide will go into more detail on that feature, but so far the following has been confirmed about trading:

"Releasing on Jan. 29, 2025, the new trade feature will allow players to trade their digital Pokémon cards with friends, broadening options for growing card collections in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Players will need to use two new items, trade hourglasses and trade tokens, in order to trade cards with a rarity of ♦1-4 and ★1 with cards of the same rarity. Upon release of the new feature, players will be able to trade certain cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island expansions, with plans currently in place to expand the lineup of tradeable cards in future updates."

This means that players actually won't be able to trade cards from the Space-Time Smackdown expansion when it launches, and will instead have to wait for that option. It also means that all the Pokemon TCG Pocket rarest cards can't be traded, so if you wanted somebody's gold Mewtwo ex, you won't get it.

