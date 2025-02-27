Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolution – All the Pokemon who can Mega-Evolve we know about so far

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Mega Evolution is coming to Pokemon Legends Z-A. The ability to Mega-Evolve Pokemon has only been used sparingly since its introduction in Gen 6 back in 2013, but its confirmation here means that Trainers are about to get a powerful new tool as they battle across Lumiose City.

The Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolution mechanic will unlock hidden power from select Pokemon – those you form a strong bond with and hand special items over to. You'll find information on that and all the confirmed Pokemon who can Mega Evolve in Pokemon Legends: Z-A too. So keep on reading to find the latest news, and we'll be sure to keep this page updated as we get closer to the "late 2025" release date.



Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolution explained

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions have been confirmed, but you might be wondering how this tool can be used to help turn the tide in battles. Mega Evolution was introduced to the series as part of Pokemon X and Y, a temporary transformation that affects a select few Pokemon. Only certain pocket monsters can Mega Evolve, but when they do they are able to harness a power greater than regular Evolution by temporarily unleashing hidden energy hidden within – some may even change types and appearance.

The Mega Evolution mechanic has been present in Generation 6 and Generation 7 games, and is set to make its return in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can also check it out right now in spin-off games like Pokemon GO, Pokemon Masters EX, and Pokemon Unite if you can't wait for the upcoming Switch 2 game to launch in "late 2025."

How to use Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

When you get your hands on Pokemon Legends: Z-A later this year, you'll find that you need to meet certain requirements before some of your Pokemon are able to Mega Evolve. The transformation can only occur when trainers have a strong bond with their Pokemon. You'll also need to be in possession of a Key Stone, which can then resonate with a Mega Stone held by your Pokemon, for the Mega Evolution to take place.

Confirmed Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega-Evolved Pokemon

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Below you'll find a list of the Pokemon who can Mega Evolve in Pokemon Legends: Z-A – at least that we know about so far. There's only a select Mega-Evolved Pokemon as part of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex , although we expect more to be confirmed in the coming months.

Mega Absol

Mega Altaria

Mega Ampharos

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Lucario

Mega Sableye

Here's one last thing you should know about Mega Evolutions, it doesn't look like any of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Starters are going to have the ability.