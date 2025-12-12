Sorta Scary Cemetery Story walkthrough for Pokemon Legends ZA
Side Mission 148 in Pokemon Legends ZA DLC has you explore a cursed Cemetery with a special password
The Sorta Scary Cemetery Story side mission in Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Dimension DLC is based around triggering an event with a specific code, a series of passwords that you need to remember and input correctly at the Dormez Bien Cemetery, as well as fulfilling a series of other criteria. If you do that, you'll get an encounter with the strange Pokemon that have been hiding within, but it's not easy to remember all the steps the quest giver provides. That's why we'll explain what you need to do for Sorta Scary Cemetery Story quest in our walkthrough guide below.
How to complete Sorta Scary Cemetery Story
After getting the side mission 148, Sorta Scary Cemetery Story, you need to do the following to trigger the mysterious encounter:
- If it's not currently nighttime in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, find a bench to wait at until it's night.
- Put all but one of your Pokemon team into Boxes – you can only trigger the encounter if you have one Pokemon on you. I recommend a powerful Dark-type (or at least a Pokemon with Dark-type moves), as the encounter will be with Ghost types.
- Head to the North Entrance of Dormez Bien Cemetery, aka Wild Zone 4, marked on the map above.
- Once there, you'll be asked to speak the specific password phrase that the questgiver gave you (see below).
- Doing so correctly will trigger a cutscene and subsequent encounter with five Greavard and a Houndstone. Win this encounter to complete the quest.
Sorta Scary Cemetery Story password phrase and code
When you reach the Wild Zone 4 cemetery and need to input the password phrase, you'll be asked to do so one word at a time. Here's the correct list of words:
- Solitary
- Solo
- Cemeteries are
- Sorta
- Scary!
After completing the quest, you'll get $1313 and the Ominous Wind TM, a strong Ghost-type move.
Looking at more challenges and side missions for the DLC? Find out how to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Legends ZA, or how to crack the high-challenge Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Crabominable boss fight and side quest!
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
