Sorta Scary Cemetery Story walkthrough for Pokemon Legends ZA

The Sorta Scary Cemetery Story side mission in Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Dimension DLC is based around triggering an event with a specific code, a series of passwords that you need to remember and input correctly at the Dormez Bien Cemetery, as well as fulfilling a series of other criteria. If you do that, you'll get an encounter with the strange Pokemon that have been hiding within, but it's not easy to remember all the steps the quest giver provides. That's why we'll explain what you need to do for Sorta Scary Cemetery Story quest in our walkthrough guide below.

How to complete Sorta Scary Cemetery Story

After getting the side mission 148, Sorta Scary Cemetery Story, you need to do the following to trigger the mysterious encounter:

If it's not currently nighttime in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, find a bench to wait at until it's night. Put all but one of your Pokemon team into Boxes – you can only trigger the encounter if you have one Pokemon on you. I recommend a powerful Dark-type (or at least a Pokemon with Dark-type moves), as the encounter will be with Ghost types. Head to the North Entrance of Dormez Bien Cemetery, aka Wild Zone 4, marked on the map above. Once there, you'll be asked to speak the specific password phrase that the questgiver gave you (see below). Doing so correctly will trigger a cutscene and subsequent encounter with five Greavard and a Houndstone. Win this encounter to complete the quest.

Sorta Scary Cemetery Story password phrase and code

When you reach the Wild Zone 4 cemetery and need to input the password phrase, you'll be asked to do so one word at a time. Here's the correct list of words:

Solitary

Solo

Cemeteries are

Sorta

Scary!

After completing the quest, you'll get $1313 and the Ominous Wind TM, a strong Ghost-type move.

