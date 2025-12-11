How to beat Mega Crabominable in Pokemon Legends ZA DLC
The fight against two Mega Crabominable in Rogue Mega Showdown requires you to know their weaknesses
The two Mega Crabominable are one of the toughest side quests in the whole Pokemon Legends ZA DLC, where the Rogue Mega Showdown mission sees a pair of these incredibly powerful pokemon attack you at once. It would be a hard battle against just one Mega Crabominable, but against both of them it's overwhelming. In this guide I'll explain everything you need to know how to beat the two Mega Crabominable in this walkthrough to the Rogue Mega Showdown.
Mega Crabominable weaknesses and best strategy
Mega Crabominable in Pokemon Legends ZA is an Ice/Fighting type, and therefore is weak to, and takes double damage from, the following attack types:
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Fire
- Flying
- Psychic
- Steel
The attacks you should not use are Dark, Bug and Ice, all of which Mega Crabominable is resistant to in Pokemon Legends ZA. You should also try to prioritise attacks with a large area of effect that can hit multiple targets, such as Flamethrower or Heat Wave.
The other thing that's important to know is that both Crabominable have the following attacks:
- Rock Smash (Fighting): Reduces target's defense.
- Earthquake (Ground): Wide-reaching area of effect attack that also hits allies.
- Ice Punch (Ice): Chance to freeze enemies.
- Dynamic Punch (Fighting): Confuses the target.
This means that Fire/Flying type Pokemon are excellent choices for this encounter, like the Charizard that's been made available through Pokemon Legends ZA Mystery Gift codes. Flying types are resistant to Fighting and immune to Ground, and dual-typing means that they'll only take regular damage from the Ice Punch.
Ultimately though, whatever Pokemon you bring, you'll want them to be at least level 110, meaning you'll need to craft high level Pokemon Legends ZA Donuts with Ansha for the level boost effect. You'll also want a substantial window of time, meaning those Donuts should have a high calorie count, and you'll want to make sure that you're bringing lots of Revives, Max Revives, Full Restores and Max Potions to keep your team healthy – spamming heals is an effective strategy, after all.
For winning the fight and completing the Rogue Mega Showdown side quest, you'll get $5300 and the Crabominite stone, meaning that Crabominable is now added to the list of Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Evolutions!
