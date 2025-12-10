Ansha's Donuts in Pokemon Legends ZA DLC explained

Ansha's Donuts are part of the Pokemon Legends ZA DLC, Mega Dimension, and they're a major mechanic. In the DLC, players use these Donuts to give Ansha's Pokemon Hoopla power to open the Hyperspace Distortions and access the other dimension. Depending on what berries you use to make these Donuts, you'll be able to spend longer in that dimension, get additional perks and bonuses, or random modifiers. We'll explain what you need to know about Ansha's Donuts in Pokemon Legends ZA below, and how they impact the Mega Dimension DLC.

What are the best Donuts in Pokemon Legends ZA DLC?

Right now it seems as though the best Donuts in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC that Ansha can make with the berries you give her are those with the highest possible Level Boost, Calorie Count and Flavour Score, though we're still exploring the nuances of this system and will be updating this guide soon with more information.

Each of these provide a different advantage when you use them to access a Distortion, so you'll want them to be as high as possible. As a rule, rarer berries like the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Occa Berries provide higher stats bonuses, and are usually at the bottom of the list when you pick from them.

Ansha's Donut stats explained

When you give berries to Ansha, they impact several different stats that then go to inform what happens when you use them on a Distortion later on. Here are all the stats and what they mean:

Level Boost: Temporarily increases the level of your team when you enter a Distortion. The higher the boost, the more powerful your Pokemon will be.

Temporarily increases the level of your team when you enter a Distortion. The higher the boost, the more powerful your Pokemon will be. Donut Energy/Calories: Increases the amount of time you can spend in the Distortion before you're forced to leave. The higher the Calorie count, the more time you can spend there.

Increases the amount of time you can spend in the Distortion before you're forced to leave. The higher the Calorie count, the more time you can spend there. Flavour Score: Flavor scores are graded with 1-5 stars, and act as a multiplier to the Level Boost and Calorie count. The better the flavor score, the better both other stats become.

Flavor scores are graded with 1-5 stars, and act as a multiplier to the Level Boost and Calorie count. The better the flavor score, the better both other stats become. Flavor Profile: A five-point graph representing the different flavors, informed by what berries you use: Spicy, Sweet, Sour, Bitter and Fresh.

A five-point graph representing the different flavors, informed by what berries you use: Spicy, Sweet, Sour, Bitter and Fresh. Flavor Powers: Random modifiers that impact small elements of Hyperspace gameplay. These seem to occur more on Donuts with high scores in one particular flavor (a spicy donut, a sweet donut, etc).

