How to start the Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Dimension DLC

The Pokemon Legends ZA DLC, Mega Dimension, is out now, but it might not be immediately clear how you start playing this new expansion. The DLC is seamlessly integrated into the open world, so you'll need to go and find the first side mission that marks the beginning of its storyline. I'll lay out the location of the DLC quests below, as well as what criteria you'll need to reach in the main game to trigger it.

How to start the Mega Dimension DLC To play the DLC expansion for Pokemon Legends ZA, once you open the game for the first time after downloading Mega Dimension, you should get a call immediately. That call tells you to go to the rooftop of Hotel Z, which is where you'll get the first quest of the expansion's storyline.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To remind you of where that is if you haven't played for a while, go to Vert Sector 8 in the Southeast corner of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A map. Hotel Z is basically the only building of significance in that area. Go inside and to the elevator at the back of the lobby, and there'll be an option to choose the Rooftop. Once there, it'll trigger a cutscene that begins the first major DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Keep in mind that to play Mega Dimension, you'll need to have completed the main story of the base game. There's also no level requirement, but you'll want your team to be at least level 75 and ideally higher to handle the challenges that it throws at you.

