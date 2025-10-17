The Pokemon Legends: Z-A map may be limited to one open-world city, but there's plenty to unlock over the course of your adventure, with different buildings to discover, new Wild Zones to explore, and more.

As you explore Lumiose City and walk past things like cafes and Pokemon Centers, new fast-travel points will unlock for you to get around the map faster. What's more, as you progress through the story, you'll unlock many more Wild Zones containing new Pokemon for you to catch and fill out your Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex. If you want to see what that looks like once you've reached Pokemon Legends: Z-A's postgame, we've got you covered below.

Additionally, at the bottom of the page, we've got the full map for an additional dungeon you'll explore as part of the main story for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Be warned, it's a pretty big spoiler as it ties into one of the most interesting plot developments in the game, but we've left another spoiler warning before it in case you want to avoid it.

Full Pokemon Legends: Z-A Lumiose City map

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Above is the full map of Lumoise City in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, with all Wild Zones unlocked and all points of interest marked.

Lumiose City Sewers map

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

In addition to the main map, once you progress far enough through Pokemon Legends: Z-A you'll also gain access to the Lumiose Sewers. You'll enter these as part of the story near a fountain next to South Boulevard and Bleu Street. While you won't be able to re-enter here later on, there are two other entry points which lead to different sections of the Sewers.

The main one is found in Bleu Sector 3. From Cafe Woof, run around the block to the opposite side of the buildings, and you'll see a path leading to some grass. Go left from there, and take the stairs leading down underground. Keep going, and to your right will be the entrance to Wild Area 5, while your left will have a door to the Lumiose Sewers.

This section of the sewers reconnects with the part you explore as part of the main story, so don't worry if you missed any items or Pokemon the first time. You can see the fast-travel point on the main map below.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Here's the full map of the Lumiose Sewers you gain access to in Bleu Sector 3.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

The second sewers entry is found to the west of the map, next to the Saison Canal. This leads to a smaller area of the Lumiose Sewers, which doesn't connect to the larger part you've already been to. Below, you can see the fast-travel point on the main map.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Here's the full map of the Lumiose Sewers you'll gain access to by the Saison Canal.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Additional Pokemon Legends: Z-A maps

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Spoiler warnings from this point on, but there's one more extra dungeon map in Pokemon Legends: Z-A which you'll explore as part of the main story – Lysandre Labs. This area is accessed via the Lysandre Cafe, found in Magenta Sector 2 to the right of Magenta Plaza, in the north west of the map.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Lysandre Labs is made up of three floors, although the first one is significantly larger than the rest, with the second and third being very straightforward and impossible to get lost in. We've got all three floor maps laid out below.

Lysandre Labs B1F

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Lysandre Labs B2F

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Lysandre Labs B3F

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Even once you know the layout, there's plenty more to uncover in and around Lumiose City! Find out how to evolve in Pokemon Legends: Z-A now that the system's been tweaked a little bit, or find out where to get all the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Stones!

