Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Stones are some of the most important items in the new RPG, as they're what allow certain Pokemon to transform into their Mega Evolved forms in battle. Finding them isn't as complicated as it could be in Pokemon X and Y, for example, but the methods to obtain all of them still vary depending on the Pokemon.

Throughout Pokemon Legends: Z-A , you'll earn many Mega Stones simply by progressing through the story – largely by winning fights against Rogue Mega Evolutions – while others can be purchased from different vendors. Below, we've got a roundup of the locations of all these Mega Stones, so you can power up your team and experience Legends: Z-A's exciting new additions to the series. Keep in mind that there are slight spoilers ahead for what Pokemon you'll be fighting in Rogue Mega Evolution boss battles, as well as some more significant spoilers for certain story-related Mega Evolutions.

Mega Stones from Rogue Mega Evolution fights

(Image credit: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company)

Absolite (Mega Absol)

Slowbronite (Mega Slowbro)

Cameruptite (Mega Camerupt)

Victreebelite (Mega Victreebel)

Beedrillite (Mega Beedrill)

Banettite (Mega Banette)

Hawluchanite (Mega Hawlucha)

Barbaracite (Mega Barbaracle)

Ampharosite (Mega Ampharos)

Mawilite (Mega Mawile)

Froslassite (Mega Froslass)

Altarianite (Mega Altaria)

Dragoninite (Mega Dragonite)

Starminite (Mega Starmie)

Tyranitarite (Mega Tyranitar)

During my playthrough, I also had a Rogue Mega Evolved Venusaur to fight, and received the Venusaurite after winning. However, I suspect this may have been influenced by my choice to pick Bulbasaur as my second Pokemon Legends: Z-A starter Pokemon, and theorize that picking Squirtle could lead to a fight with a Rogue Mega Blastoise, while Charmander could see you fight a Rogue Mega Charizard X or Y. This is speculation, however, and we'll update this article when we know for certain.

Mega Stones from other story progression

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Players will receive the corresponding Mega Stone for their first Pokemon Legends: Z-A starter Pokemon's final evolution – Meganiumite for Mega Meganium, Emboarite for Mega Emboar, and Feraligite for Mega Feraligatr – just by playing the game. You'll be able to obtain the other two that you don't receive separately, which we'll get to shortly.

Spoiler alert – you'll also obtain the Zygardite for Zygarde by completing the main story.

Mega Stones from Quasartico Inc

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

In Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you'll often see pink crystals on the ground and on buildings, which you can smash with Pokemon attacks to obtain Mega Shards. Collect enough of those, and you can trade them in at Quasartico Inc. – located in the north west of the map, straight to the left of Rouge Plaza and below Magenta Sector 9 – for Mega Stones for different Pokemon.



More of these become available as you progress through the game, so be sure to keep checking back as you play. Below, you can find the eventual complete list.

Pidgeotite (Mega Pidgeot)

Manectite (Mega Manectric)

Houndoominite (Mega Houndoom)

Audinite (Mega Audino)

Lopunnite (Mega Lopunny)

Sablenite (Mega Sableye)

Sharpedonite (Mega Sharpedo)

Gyaradosite (Mega Gyarados)

Lucarionite (Mega Lucario)

Heracronite (Mega Heracross)

Aerodactylite (Mega Aerodactyl)

Eelektrossite (Mega Eelektross)

Glalitite (Mega Glalie)

Pinsirite (Mega Pinsir)

Falinksite (Mega Falinks)

Scolipite (Mega Scolipede)

Gardevoirite (Mega Gardevoir)

Galladite (Mega Gallade)

Skarmorite (Mega Skarmory)

Clefablite (Mega Clefable)

Dragalgite (Mega Dragalge)

Scraftinite (Mega Scrafty)

Pyroarite (Mega Pyroar)

Malamarite (Mega Malamar)

Alakazite (Mega Alakazam)

Drampanite (Mega Drampa)

Excadrite (Mega Excadrill)

Chandelurite (Mega Chandelure)

Aggronite (Mega Aggron)

Salamencite (Mega Salamence)

Metagrossite (Mega Metagross)

Mega Stones from Stone Emporium

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Certain Mega Stones can also be purchased from the Stone Emporium in the south of the map, straight down from Prism Tower in the middle. Here, you'll have to pay in actual in-game gold rather than Mega Shards, which can make for some pricey purchases. Again, more get added to the lineup as you progress, so keep checking back to see new stock.

Gengarite (Mega Gengar)

Medichamite (Mega Medicham)

Abomasite (Mega Abomasnow)

Scizorite (Mega Scizor)

Garchompite (Mega Garchomp)

Steelixite (Mega Steelix)

Kangaskhanite (Mega Kangaskhan)

Charizardite X (Mega Charizard X – potentially only if you don't pick Charmander earlier in the game)

Charizardite Y (Mega Charizard Y – potentially only if you don't pick Charmander earlier in the game)

Blastoisinite (Mega Blastoise – potentially only if you don't pick Squirtle earlier in the game)

Meganiumite (Mega Meganium – if you didn't pick Chikorita as your starter)

Emboarite (Mega Emboar – if you didn't pick Tepig as your starter)

Feraligite (Mega Feraligatr – if you didn't pick Totodile as your starter)

Mega Stones from Ranked Battles

(Image credit: Nintendo | The Pokemon Company)

So far, we know of three Mega Stones that'll only be available as rewards for participating in online ranked battles in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. This means they won't all be available straight away at launch, so keep that in mind when planning your team.

Greninjite (Mega Greninja – Ranked Battles Season 1 promotion reward, starting October 16)

Delphoxite (Mega Delphox – Ranked Battles Season 2 promotion reward)

Chesnaughtite (Mega Chesnaught – Ranked Battles Season 3 promotion reward)

Mega Stones from DLC

(Image credit: Nintendo | The Pokemon Company)

We already know that Pokemon Legends: Z-A is getting a DLC expansion titled Mega Dimension. There's currently no known release date, but we're aware of a couple of new Mega Evolutions in it already – Mega Raichu X and Y. We'll be sure to update this page when we have more details on how exactly to obtain those Mega Stones in the DLC.