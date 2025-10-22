Pokemon Legends: Z-A Ranked Rewards will change season to season, with players earning new prizes based on their ranks as they fight other players. Pokemon Legends: Z-A isn't especially good at conveying what those prizes are though, meaning that players might not know that there's actually some very good awards on the line if you can push through, as I'll lay out below.

All Ranked Rewards in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Rewards for Pokemon Legends: Z-A Ranked Matches change with every season that elapses, with players granted rewards based on the highest rank that they achieve.



The current season provides the following ranked rewards, but ends on Wednesday November 5, 2025 at 05:59 UTC.

Rank A Sport Ball x3 Gold Battle Cap x1 Bottle Cap x3 Seed of Mastery x3 Big Nugget x1

Ranks B-E Sport Ball x2 Gold Bottle Cap x1 Bottle Cap x2 Seed of Mastery x2 Nugget x2

Ranks F-K Greninjite Stone Bottle Cap x1 Seed of Mastery x1 Nugget x2 Ranks L-R Seed of Mastery x1 Nugget x1

Rank S and Below Nugget x1



To check rewards and details for yourself, go to the main menu for ranked matches and press + to check the current season rules, which includes all the season rewards.

It goes without saying that the most important reward of this season is the Greninjite, one of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Stones that hasn't been in the game until this point. If you have a Greninja on your team, you can use this new stone to trigger one of the powerful Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions.

