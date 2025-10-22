The Pokemon Legends: Z-A Yoga Master is an NPC you need to work out the location of and find as part of the optional Side Quest 35: Guidance from a Yoga Master. Unfortunately, you're only given a riddle to guide you, making this one of the more obscure and confusing questlines in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Fortunately, we'll explain where to find the Yoga Master's location below, as well as what you'll get for completing this challenge.

Where is the Yoga Master's location in Pokemon ZA? The Legendary Yoga Master in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is on top of the building in Wild Zone 3, aka Rouge Plaza, shown on the Pokemon Legends: Z-A map below.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This location does make sense when you consider the riddle that you're given, which states that the "Yoga Master trains at one circle among the five, where the clock points to 12:00, and once there is at the spot closest to heaven."

Lumoise City has five circular plazas (i.e., one circle among the five), one of which is directly North – aka, twelve o' clock. That plaza is Wild Zone 3, and once you're there, you just need to find the spot "closest to heaven," which means going as high up as you can. There's only one building in Wild Zone 3, on the West side, so you scoot past the Litleo sleeping in front of the steps inside and go up to the roof to find the Yoga Master training a Medicham.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Speak to her to complete this side quest and get the rewards: A Twisted Spoon, five Small Exp Candies, and 2000 Pokedollars.

Need more help mastering the Wild Zones? Find out how to clear all the Pokemon Legends: Z-A obstacles you find around Lumoise here, or discover how to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A for those bragging rights!

© Gamesradar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.