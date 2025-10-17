As you explore Lumiose City, you're going to come across a number of obstacles in Pokemon Legends: Z-A that all require you to use different moves to get past them.

Clearing Pokemon Legends: Z-A's various field obstacles can give you access to new areas with items, and Pokemon to discover to fill your Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex, so it's well worth getting rid of them to see what you can find. Here, we've rounded up each of the obstacles you can expect to come across in Lumiose City, and how to get rid of them.

How to get past boulders in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

The first obstacles you're probably going to encounter in Pokemon Legends: Z-A are the huge, path-blocking boulders. It doesn't take long for the game to inform you that you can use the Fighting-type move Rock Smash on these to get rid of them – send out a Pokemon that knows the move, and you can target the rock like you can an enemy Pokemon.

In my time playing, I found that some other powerful attacks (Steel Wing, for example) can also break the rocks, and that also applies to moves launched by Pokemon other than your own. For example, I witnessed a wild Machop break a boulder using Brick Break when trying to target one of my Pokemon.

Generally speaking, Rock Smash is an easy go-to move to rely on, as you'll be given a Technical Machine (TM) that can teach it to compatible Pokemon as many times as you like, meaning you'll probably always be able to use it.

How to get past purple sludge in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

When exploring Lumiose City, you'll sometimes come across huge blobs of purple slime in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. These are very easy to clear – just hit the goo with any Water-type move to wash it away. Like with the boulders, simply send out a Pokemon and target the sludge like it's an enemy.

How to get rid of brambles in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Massive thorns will sometimes block your path as you explore the Pokemon Legends: Z-A map, but you can burn the brambles to a crisp with a Fire-type attack very easily. Alternatively, I've also seen success with moves that attack in a cutting motion – specifically, Aerial Ace and Psycho Cut – have also cleared the brambles, so any moves that slice their targets are worth giving a go if you don't have a Fire-type at your disposal to target the thorns.

How to get past ice in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Blocks of ice in Pokemon Legends: Z-A can be melted by Fire-type moves. Doing so will transform the obstruction into an icy path, which can be used to cross water and form bridges across buildings, making them a very handy obstacle to encounter (as long as you have a Fire-type move at your disposal, that is).

How to clear webs in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

When exploring the rooftops in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you'll occasionally see what looks like a spider web connecting two buildings, with some sort of silk cocoon in the center. You're able to lock onto this central part – in my experience, hitting it with literally any attacking move causes the web to spread out, forming a bridge for you to move between the different rooftops and explore further.

