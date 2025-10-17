All Eevee locations in Pokemon Legends: Z-A
Here's where to look for Eevee in Pokemon ZA's early and late game
If you've just started playing, you might be wondering where to find Eevee in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The fan-favorite Normal-type can evolve into eight different Eeveelutions, meaning one can become a strong addition to any team. However, they're a fairly rare species in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.
Below, we've rounded up all the locations we've found Eevee in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, along with their map locations and level, so whether you're looking for a new member of your party or to fill out your Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex, we've got you covered.
How to get Eevee in Pokemon Legends: Z-A early
If you're looking to add an Eevee to your team earlier in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, there are a handful of spots to find them outside of Wild Zones and at a low level. The first one of these you're likely to come across is in Vert Sector 9 – in a grassy area surrounded by buildings just north of Wild Zone 1. You can look at the map location below – here, we found an Eevee during the daytime at level 14.
A second early Eevee location can be found in Vert Sector 7, on the rooftop opposite Nouveau Cafe (Truck No. 2). We encountered a level 16 Eevee here during the daytime, after climbing up the scaffolding to get to the roof.
A third Eevee location can be found on the rooftops in Magenta Sector 9, opposite Cafe Triste. We encountered a level 17 Eevee here during the daytime.
Where to find Eevee in Pokemon Legends: Z-A late game
If you want to catch a higher-leveled Eevee, or simply want an easier place to farm catching them, by progressing through the main story of Pokemon Legends: Z-A you'll eventually unlock Wild Zone 19. Here, you can find Eevee that appear to range between level 48 and level 49. From my experience, it appears that only one spawns in the zone at a time, but you can fast travel to reset the spawns and catch another.
Are there Pokemon Legends: Z-A breeding mechanics? Find out here! Or if you want to know how to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, check out our guide!
