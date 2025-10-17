Does Pokemon Legends: Z-A have breeding or Eggs?
Pokemon ZA does not have a Pokemon Breeder, and no Eggs
Does Pokemon Legends: Z-A have breeding as a mechanic, or more specifically a Pokemon Breeder for creating Eggs you can hatch? Well… sorry to say, but no. Pokemon Legends: Z-A not only doesn't have a breeder, but there's no new equivalent mechanic that allows you to hatch eggs, generate baby Pokemon, or similar. We'll go into more detail below.
Can you use a Pokemon Breeder to get Eggs in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?
No, as mentioned above, Pokemon ZA doesn't have a breeder, breeding system, or Eggs you can hatch. It's a surprising divergence from older games, as this has been a staple of the series for decades, but admittedly, Pokemon Legends Arceus was an outlier and also did not have this system.
Breeding Pokemon is usually used to generate many variations of specific Pokemon with different natures, stats, or in the hope of pulling a Shiny, so you can get the perfect version of that Pokemon. With no equivalent system in Z-A, you simply need to go out and keep catching Pokemon, effectively rolling the dice each time – sorry to say, but there's no better method right now. Still, if you want some help finding that ideal version, here's how to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, including an item you can find that'll boost your Shiny Odds.
Want more help battling your way up the ranks of Lumoise? Find out where to get all Pokemon Legends: Z-A legendaries, or check out the full Pokemon Legends: Z-A map!
