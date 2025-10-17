Pokemon Legends: Z-A Legendary Pokemon are the rarest 'mons you'll find in Lumiose City, and getting your hands on them isn't easy. However, doing so is obviously a necessity if you want to catch 'em all.

There are only three Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A (not counting the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC, which we know is set to feature the mythical Hoopa). Be sure to read on to find out how to fill your Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex with these Kalos region deities. Be warned, however, we'll be touching on some heavy spoilers for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, as this information ties into some plot points in the main story, as well as the postgame for the RPG.

All Legendary Pokemon in Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

At time of writing there are three legendary Pokemon in Legends: Z-A:

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

All of these are accessed late in the game, and none of them are original to Legends: Z-A, as they're all returning legendary Pokemon from Generation 6 (aka, Pokemon X and Y). We'll explain how to get them all below.

How to get Xerneas in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

After completing the main game of Pokemon Legends: Z-A and starting its postgame, you'll be able to trigger a main mission that leads to you encountering the Pokemon X mascot Xerneas. After initiating the start of the Infinite Z-A Royale, head back inside Hotel Z, and you'll encounter L (AKA Lysandre). If he doesn't appear for you, try competing in the Infinite Z-A Royale and win a reward match first.

L will drop some deep lore, and then you'll unlock the main missions 40, "The One That Gives," and 41, "The One That Takes." You'll need to complete the former to find and catch Xerneas.

To complete the mission, first talk to Mable at the Pokemon Research Lab. She'll task you with three "anomalous alpha Pokemon" to either defeat or catch, with one appearing in Wild Zone 3, 5, and 9. These will stand out straight away as they're significantly higher levelled than anything else in any of these areas.

After doing so, return to Mable, and after you've spoken with her, you'll be able to find Xerneas in Wild Zone 11 by the water. You'll encounter it at level 75.

How to get Yveltal in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

The process to find and catch Yveltal in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is similar to that of Xerneas – the main initial difference being that you'll have to complete the aforementioned "The One That Takes" quest.

To complete it, you'll first have to talk to Grisham and Griselle at Cafe Nouveau by Prism Tower. After doing so, head to Quasartico Inc. to talk to Vinnie, and you'll be asked to take on simulated fights against three of the Rogue Mega Evolved Pokemon you fought as part of the main story – Tyranitar, Victreebel, and Hawlucha – which have increased in level since the last time you battled them.

Do this, and Pokemon Y mascot Yveltal will appear in Rouge Sector 2, on the roof of the Galerie de la Lune shopping arcade. I'll also be level 75 when you fight it.

How to get Zygarde in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Zygarde might be the Legendary mascot of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but it's the last one you'll encounter. After completing the quests to catch Xerneas and Yveltal, return to Hotel Z once more. L will challenge you to a battle, and after defeating him, Zygarde will appear in its 10% form, before running off to Prism Tower.

Enter Wild Zone 20 and meet Zygarde beneath the center of the tower. You'll then fight it in its three different forms – 10%, 50%, and Complete – back to back in a battle that plays out like a Rogue Mega Evolved Pokemon fight. This is a tough battle – with Complete Forme boasting some devastating attacks that deal massive damage to both you and your Pokemon. Win the fight, and you'll be able to catch Zygarde – it'll join your team at level 84, and L will also give you the Zygarde Cube so you can change its form.

