Boosting your Pokemon's friendship in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is quicker and easier than ever before, making it a super simple task to evolve any friendship evolution Pokemon in Lumiose City.

Here, we've got a roundup of all Pokemon that evolve via friendship in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and the best way to evolve them fast, so you can add strong additions like Umbreon and Lucario to your team as soon as possible. You can also check out our general Pokemon Legends: Z-A evolution guide for some tips on powering up other Pokemon with items, by trading, and leveling up.

How to increase friendship in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

By far the easiest and fastest way to increase a Pokemon's friendship in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is to take your Pokemon to one of Lumiose City's many cafes. Simply add the Pokemon to your party, and make sure it's selected, as if you were going to send it out onto the field.

After buying a drink, the Pokemon you selected will sit with you – you can take some cute pictures together if you want, but it's not a requirement. Leave the cafe, and then repeat – in my experience, it doesn't matter what cafe you go to, or what drink you order, every Pokemon evolved in three visits if it was holding a friendship boosting Soothe Bell item (with the exception of Buneary, which has a lower base level of friendship – in this case, it took four visits). Without using a Soothe Bell, I found Pokemon (except Buneary) took four cafe visits to evolve.

As soon as a Pokemon's friendship levels are high enough, you'll see a glowing arrow appear next to its name in the party screen to indicate it can evolve. Click the Pokemon, and select "evolve" to do so – there's no need to level up your Pokemon for it to work.

All Pokemon Legends: Z-A friendship evolutions

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

At time of writing there are six Pokemon in Legends: Z-A with friendship evolutions.

Budew (into Roselia in the daytime)

(into Roselia in the daytime) Pichu (into Pikachu)

(into Pikachu) Cleffa (into Clefairy)

(into Clefairy) Eevee (into Espeon in the daytime, Umbreon at nighttime, and Sylveon if it knows a Fairy-type move)

(into Espeon in the daytime, Umbreon at nighttime, and Sylveon if it knows a Fairy-type move) Buneary (into Lopunny)

(into Lopunny) Riolu (into Lucario in the daytime)

Keep in mind that there's other strange and secret ways to evolve Pokemon beyond levels and friendship. For example, if you want to know how to evolve Inkay in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you'll need to follow our guide accordingly!

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to get a Soothe Bell in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

The Soothe Bell can be held by a Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A to boost the amount of friendship points it receives. To obtain one, you'll need to complete the side mission 36, "Some Friendly Competition," which sees you fight an NPC named Chou outside Cafe Rouleau on Estival Avenue, sandwiched between Wild Zones 9 and 10 (Magenta Sector 5 and Bleu Sector 10).

Keep in mind that all this talk of evolving is not the same thing as the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions system - for more on that, check out the attached guide! Or find out everything you need to know about Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift codes, and grab all the free rewards you can get!

© Gamesradar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.