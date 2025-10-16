How to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Legends: Z-A
Here's how to evolve Inkay so you can get Mega Malamar in Pokemon ZA
If you were hoping to add a Mega Malamar to your team, you might be wondering how to evolve Inkay in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Inkay has always had one of the most unusual evolution methods in the Pokemon series, and although it's mostly the same as before in the new RPG, there's a slight difference to be aware of.
Inkay evolves into Malamar – a Psychic/Dark-type you'll need to own in order to try out one of the new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions – Mega Malamar. It's not as simple as just leveling Inkay up, however, but we're going to tell you exactly how to do it in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.
If you're looking to achieve the full Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex, make sure to take a look at our wider Pokemon Legends: Z-A evolution guide for more pointers, as well as the best way to boost friendship in Pokemon Legends: Z-A for certain other evolutions.
How to evolve Inkay in Pokemon Legends: Z-A
To evolve Inkay in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you'll first need to do the following:
- Get Inkay to level 30+ and put it in your party.
- Put your Switch or Switch 2 in handheld mode, with Joy-Con controllers attached.
- Hold the console upside-down and select Inkay in your party. The evolution option should be there, as see above.
Importantly, you no longer need to level up Inkay while the console is upside down for the evolution to trigger. What's more, the glowing arrow that usually appears next to Pokemon in the party when they're ready to evolve doesn't appear here, which can make it appear like the method isn't working. Ignore this, and just select Inkay anyway – the option to evolve will appear as long as the console is upside down.
Become best buds with Inkay, as we explain how to increase your Pokemon Legends: Z-A Friendship score ASAP!
© Gamesradar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.