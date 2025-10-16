If you were hoping to add a Mega Malamar to your team, you might be wondering how to evolve Inkay in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Inkay has always had one of the most unusual evolution methods in the Pokemon series, and although it's mostly the same as before in the new RPG, there's a slight difference to be aware of.

Inkay evolves into Malamar – a Psychic/Dark-type you'll need to own in order to try out one of the new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions – Mega Malamar. It's not as simple as just leveling Inkay up, however, but we're going to tell you exactly how to do it in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

If you're looking to achieve the full Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex, make sure to take a look at our wider Pokemon Legends: Z-A evolution guide for more pointers, as well as the best way to boost friendship in Pokemon Legends: Z-A for certain other evolutions.

How to evolve Inkay in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

To evolve Inkay in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you'll first need to do the following:

Get Inkay to level 30+ and put it in your party. Put your Switch or Switch 2 in handheld mode, with Joy-Con controllers attached. Hold the console upside-down and select Inkay in your party. The evolution option should be there, as see above.

Importantly, you no longer need to level up Inkay while the console is upside down for the evolution to trigger. What's more, the glowing arrow that usually appears next to Pokemon in the party when they're ready to evolve doesn't appear here, which can make it appear like the method isn't working. Ignore this, and just select Inkay anyway – the option to evolve will appear as long as the console is upside down.

