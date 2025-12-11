How to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Legends ZA

Charcadet in Pokemon Legends ZA was introduced with the Mega Dimension DLC, and you can evolve it if you get either the Auspicious Armor or Malicious Armor, like in previous games. However, while Charcadet itself will appear in random Hyperspace distortions and isn't too hard to find, there's no clear location for where to get the Armor needed to evolve it. That's where I'll come in, having found where to get both Charcadet evolution armors in the Pokemon Legends ZA expansion below.

How to evolve Charcadet and get the Malicious Armor and Auspicious Armor

To evolve Charcadet in Legends ZA DLC, you need to get either the Malicious Armor or Auspicious Armor, which allow it to evolve into either Ceruledge or Armarouge, depending which one you give it. Both items are found in Pokemon Legends: Z-A as part of Side Mission 132: "Bitter Blue Flames vs. Blazing Crimson", which can be started by talking to the brown-haired NPC named Adver at the location shown above.

This side quest is very simple – when you talk to Adver, he explains that he wants a rival, one with the opposite evolution of Charcadet to whatever he picks. He then offers you either the Malicious or Auspicious armor, depending on how you want to evolve Charcadet. You only get to pick one, so choose carefully! Here's what items do which when used on your Pokemon.

Malicious Armor evolves Charcadet into Ceruledge (Fire/Ghost)

Auspicious Armor evolves Charcadet into Armarouge (Fire/Psychic)

Once done, you can then complete the side quest by battling Adver, who will have whichever evolution you didn't pick.

Can you get both Malicious and Auspicious armor in Legends ZA?

Right now it seems as though no, you cannot get both items and therefore have to choose between which evolution you want. We'll update this page if we find out otherwise, but we've checked all the vendors who sell evolution items, and none of them sell either armor. That means if you want both Ceruledge and Armarouge in your Pokemon Legends ZA Pokedex, you'll need to trade with somebody who has whichever one you didn't pick.

