Pokemon Legends ZA Feebas location and evolution explained

Feebas is in Pokemon Legends ZA now that the Mega Dimension DLC is out, and like in previous games giving it a Prism Scale allows it to evolve into Milotic, a powerful water-type Pokemon. However, Feebas' location isn't clear from the start, and where to find a Prism Scale is even less apparent. Fortunately I've found both, and will explain where to catch Feebas and how to evolve it in the guide below.

Feebas' location in Pokemon Legends ZA

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Feebas is specific to the Mega Dimension DLC expansion in Legends ZA, and appears in Water-type Hyperspace Wild Zone Distortions of two stars and up. However, it's still a rare occurrence, so the best thing to do if you want to catch Feebas is to rest at a bench to progress time, check all the Distortions on the map to see if any of them have Feebas in them, then rest again if not. The silhouette on the left shown above is what Feebas appears as if you haven't seen one yet.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It might take a while – this is a random process and Feebas is rare – but eventually it will work if you've progressed to the two-star stage. Once inside, catching Feebas should be easy – these are weak Pokemon of a low level that don't fight back. Still, make sure you use Pokemon Legends ZA Donuts with high calories, so that they give you a comfortable amount of time to catch them.

How to evolve Feebas

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Feebas evolves in Pokemon Legends ZA when you trade it while it's holding a Prism Scale. This is a departure from previous games, where it was based around the Beauty Stats or certain other elements, but this time it's simply a matter of trading.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Feebas, of course, evolves into Milotic, a decently powerful Water-type with high special defense. It's not exactly the equal of the Pokemon Legends ZA legendaries, but it's a decently popular Pokemon, and you'll need it if you plan to complete your in-game Pokedex.

How to get a Prism Scale

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can get a Prism Scale in Pokemon Legends ZA by completing Side Mission 160: "Feebas's New Friends." It starts by speaking to the NPC named Soucian, looking at the unnamed pond left of Wild Zone 2 (Vert Plaza), shown on the map above.

The quest itself is super simple – simply give her a Feebas. You have as long as you need to catch one if you don't have one already, but in return she'll give you $1600 and a single Prism Scale as a reward, which you can then use to evolve any other Feebas you have.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Some online are also saying that they've seen them as rare item drops in Distortions, but I cannot confirm this for myself at time of writing, meaning that if true, they're very rare item drops. Better to just do the easy quest.

Want to do more DLC content? Find out how to solve the spooky Pokemon Legends ZA Sorta Scary Cemetery Story quest, or if you want those rare and unique Pokemon evolutions, here's how to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Legends ZA!

