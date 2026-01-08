Next Pokemon TCG expansion is 'Perfect Order,' and it's based on Pokemon Legends: Z-A

A new Pokemon TCG expansion, Perfect Order, is ringing in a new year.

This add-on is the third Mega Evolution expansion, and it'll arrive on March 27, 2026. According to the press release, Pokemon TCG Perfect Order will "introduce more Mega Evolution Pokemon, as first discovered in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A video game." Similarly, it's due to take place in Z-A's Lumiose City. That brings one of the best card games in line with the latest entry from the video game series.

On your marks It's no secret that Pokemon TCG expansions are nigh-impossible to get at release, so being ready for pre-orders is crucial. Make a beeline for Miniature Market in the US and Wayland Games in the UK, as they've been reliable sources of cards at a reasonable price.

Although we don't have many details yet, it doesn't look as though this will be a small expansion; Perfect Order apparently includes Mega Zygarde ex, Mega Starmie ex, Mega Clefable ex, and Mega Skarmory ex alongside nine as-yet unnamed Pokemon ex. Here's a full breakdown of what we can expect:

Four Mega Evolution Pokemon ex

Nine Pokemon ex

11 illustration rare Pokemon

18 ultra rare Pokemon and Trainer cards

Six special illustration rare Pokemon and Supporter cards

These will be available across a range of boosters, Elite Trainer Boxes, and "various collections." Fans