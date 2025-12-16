Pokemon Z-A missed its chance to unravel the franchise's creepiest mystery

As a sort of pseudo-sequel to Pokémon X and Y, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has reintroduced us to some familiar faces from the series' sixth generation of games. However, one face in particular is conspicuously absent: Lumiose City's "ghost girl."

That's what the fandom calls her, anyway. In truth, none of us know exactly who or what she is—which makes her all the more terrifying. But let's back up a bit.

For readers who haven't had the unsettling encounter etched into their memories over the past 13 years, here's some context. In Pokémon X and Y, there's an unassuming building in Lumiose City. On the bottom floor, office workers attend to their business as normal. It's only if you decide to take the elevator and explore the upper floors that the atmosphere takes a chilling turn.

(Pocket) monster under the bed

Upon reaching the second floor, your character stops in their tracks. The screen flashes black. A Hex Maniac trainer appears behind you on the elevator.



But this is no ordinary Hex Maniac. Her body is locked in an awkward walking frame, sliding into the room like a living glitch. She examines the player character closely, muttering a single iconic line that has transfixed players for over a decade: "No, you're not the one." Then, she slides out of the frame.

A moment later, player control returns to the character. Your natural inclination is to follow her, but on searching the room, she's nowhere to be seen. No one in the building references her or acknowledges her existence. There is a Hex Maniac NPC situated on the fourth floor of the nearby Hotel Richissime, waiting creepily for the elevator. While the implication could easily be made that she and the ghost girl are one and the same, there has never been any confirmation that the two are connected.



It's the kind of bizarre tale that, in the pre-Internet era, would have spread as an urban legend across school playgrounds in hushed tones, one that feels right at home among the creepiest of Pokémon copypastas.

Sure, the franchise has always had a macabre fascination with inserting ghoulish girls into unexpected places.



In Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, a mysterious girl pops up in Elite Four Phoebe's room for several brief frames as the screen fades to black. There are also ghost girls in Pokémon Black and White and Pokémon Sword and Shield that curious players can interact with if they fulfill certain conditions.



However, those games provide enough context for players to piece together what their deals are. What makes the Lumiose City ghost girl so creepy is that, even 13 years later, we still have no context regarding her existence or intentions. Fan theories continue to circulate among the community to this day, seeking out any scrap of new or missed information that can help unravel the mystery.

Ripples through time

Not that there haven't been opportunities for Game Freak to throw fans a bone. We've heard rumors swirling around for years that it originally had intentions to create a third title – a presumed "Pokémon Z" – as was tradition for the series at the time, but decided to fast track the follow up titles, Sun and Moon, for the series' 20th anniversary instead.



The only other reference is in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, in which another Hex Maniac NPC delivers the same "Not the one" dialogue in a completely casual way. Is she the same girl? Someone completely different who happened to say the line? The world will likely never know.