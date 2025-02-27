Pokemon Legends: Z-A Starters – the Pokemon you can partner up with in Lumiose City confirmed
The Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters will determine who you partner up with in the new RPG
Pokemon Legends Z-A starters have been revealed, with three classic critters plucked from the Pokemon generations to choose from. It's an unorthodox way to start this new adventure Lumiose City, but for those of you who have stuck with the series of its nearly 30 year history it's sure to delight and surprise.
The upcoming RPG is set to arrive in "late 2025", and with a first proper look at what's in store for us during The Pokemon Day February 2025 stream, we got to see how Pokemon Legends: Z-A is going to continue the series' time honored tradition of presenting us with three different Pokemon with the classic Water, Fire, and Grass type lineup. Once we arrive in the setting of Lumiose City, we'll encounter these starters, and whichever one we pick will then become our partner as we set off on our adventures around the urban landscape.
As we wait for the upcoming Switch game - which may well also release on the Switch 2 - to arrive, now's a great time to consider your options in the Pokemon Legends Z-A pokedex so you can dive in and make your choice. Below, you'll find a rundown of all of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Starters with some helpful info about each one.
Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters
Totodile
Totodile is a Water-type Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Silver and Gold as one of the optional starters. The blue alligator-like friend is known for its strong jaw and propensity to bite. With a lively personality, the Water Pokemon evolves into Croconaw, which has a distinctive red mohawk-like fin on its head. Totadile's final evolution is the bipedal Feraligatr, with Water, Dark, and Normal type moves in its skillset.
Chikorita
Chikorita is the Grass-type Pokemon Legends: Z-A Starter you can choose from. Also first appearing in Pokemon Silver, Gold, and Crystal as one of the second generation starter options, Chikorita is a little green leaf Pokemon that's said to be able to use the large leaf on its head to detect the temperature. With a gentle personality, the Grass-type evolves into the leafy dinosaur-like Pokemon called Bayleef, before becoming the final evolution, Meganium - which is a slightly bigger form of Bayleef with a distinctive flowery petal collar.
Tepig
Tepig is a Fire-type pig Pokemon that has an adept sense of smell and a hearty appetite for food. As the one exception, Tepig is the only starter in Pokemon Legends: Z-A that's not introduced in Pokemon Silver and Gold - instead first appearing in a later generation in Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. The little pig evolves into the bipedal Pignite, before it reaches its final evolution, Emboar, which has Fighting-type moves as well as Fire-type.
