Pokemon Legends Z-A launches "late 2025" on Switch, and Mega Evolutions are returning for the first time in 7 years

Pokemon Presents February 2025 has, as expected, brought us some new information on Pokemon Legends: Z-A - though sadly, we did not get a concrete release date. But we now know the upcoming RPG is set to launch in "late 2025," and we got an extensive look at some of the game's mechanics, including parkour, Wild Zones, Mega Evolutions, and battles where your Pokemon can actually dodge enemy attacks in real time.

Legends: Z-A takes place in Lumios City, a modern urban area in the Kalos region with strong Parisian vibes returning from Pokemon X and Y. Throughout the city are Wild Zones where you can face off with and capture wild Pokemon in real time, just as in the previous Legends game. The trailer also briefly teases some parkour moves you can use to get around the city, streamlined Assassin's Creed-style, and in one instance we see the player character straight-up fly between rooftops.

"This game offers a style of Pokemon battling not seen in previous titles," the trailer's narrator explains as we see a Totodile scurrying out of the way of a Tepig's rollout attack. "Moves can have a longer or shorter reach, or different areas of effect, so choose your timing and positioning carefully to gain the upper hand."

Z-A will also see the return of Mega Evolutions for the first time since the Let's Go games back in 2018. "Only certain Pokémon can Mega Evolve.," according to an explainer on the official site. "Doing so imparts power greater than regular Evolution by temporarily unleashing the energy hidden within the Pokémon. Pokémon change their appearance when they Mega Evolve, and certain Pokémon may even change types.​ When Trainers have a strong bond with their Pokémon, a Key Stone worn by the Trainer resonates with a Mega Stone held by their Pokémon, allowing Mega Evolution to take place. Eventually, you’ll wear a Mega Ring with a Key Stone embedded in it. Other Trainers may wear their Key Stones in different ways."

Notably, if Z-A is launching late in the year, there's a decent chance it'll land after - or alongside - Switch 2, but today's showcase was all definitively Switch 1 footage. While we all might have our fingers crossed for a next-gen release of the RPG, the devs have given no indication that we're getting one.

Z-A is one of the biggest upcoming Switch games.