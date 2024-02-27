Here are all the entries in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex

Pokemon Legends: Z-A has just been announced, giving Generation 6's Pokemon X and Y the Arceus treatment, but which creatures will appear in the Pokemon Z-A Pokedex?

To answer that question, we've pored over the Pokemon Legends: Z-A trailer that was revealed during today's Pokemon Presents showcase, pulling out every Pokemon we could spot. We're working to the assumption that any appearing 'mon will feature in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex, and that any evolutions (or prevolutions) will also show up, even if they don't actually appear here.

It's worth noting that the style of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A trailer is pretty heavily stylized, and that towards its end it gets pretty difficult to tell what's what - some Pokemon are too far away, too blurry, or on screen for too little time to properly identify. I'm taking a guess at a few of these, but I'll make it clear where I'm not sure.

Without further ado, here's the first look at the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex:

Pikachu

Litleo

Pyroar (male and female variants)

Furfrou (multiple forms can be seen in the trailer)

Flabebe

Floette

Klefki

Fletchling (Fletchinder)

Talonflame

Dragonair (Dratini, Dragonite)

Hawlucha

Hippopotas (Hippowdon)

Magikarp

Gyarados

Enolga

Staryu (Starmie)

Eevee (every eeveelution)

Sylveon

Aegislash (Honedge, Doublade)

Sandile (Krokorok)

Krookodile

Heracross

Pinsir

Onix Bellsprout (Weepinbell, Victreebell)



At this point in the trailer, it gets pretty hard to see what's what, but I've made a few educated guesses.

A red bug Pokemon with forked antenna can be seen on the side of a building - possibly Yanma or Wurmple

A green humanoid Pokemon can be seen on the right of the street - possibly Cacturne or Lilligant

A large beige Pokemon can be seen next to it - possibly Primape

A large olive Pokemon can be seen in the central square - possible Tyranitar

A purple flying Pokemon can be seen on the right of the screen - I'm pretty sure this is Crobat

We're unlikely to see much from Pokemon Legends: Z-A for the foreseeable future - Nintendo has already announced a 2025 release date. In that time, the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex is likely to change - and grow - substantially. The focus is likely to be on Gen 6 Pokemon, so if you want a closer look at what's likely to show up, I'd recommend jumping back into X and Y to get an early peep at the inhabitants of Lumiose City.

