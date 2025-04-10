The original 1977 cut of Star Wars: A New Hope is getting an extremely rare screening this summer

Star Wars fans will have the opportunity to see the original theatrical cut of Star Wars: A New Hope with an extremely rare screening in London this summer.

The 1977 version of the first Star Wars movie will be shown on the opening night of the BFI's Film on Film festival this June, which celebrates all things celluloid. Since 1997, George Lucas' Special Edition of A New Hope has been the version most widely available to watch, and the original is very difficult to find.

The revised edition includes several new additions, which have proven to be controversial among fans. For example, in one scene in the Mos Eisley cantina, Harrison Ford's Han Solo no longer shoots first when he kills the bounty hunter Greedo, and Jabba the Hutt is also introduced, when originally he doesn't appear in the movies until 1983's Return of the Jedi.

Only the original cut of A New Hope is on the cards to be screened at the Film on Film festival, and the BFI doesn't currently have plans to show the theatrical cuts of Episodes 5 and 6, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

When it comes to new Lucasfilm releases, next up on the big screen from the galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian & Grogu. Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin will make his movie debut, and he'll be joined by Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White (and, of course, Grogu).

The Mandalorian Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.