Taylor Swift has taken on Batman and Doctor Strange – and won

Taylor Swift is shaking off the competition. The pop superstar's worldwide domination is showing no signs of slowing down – after pushing The Exorcist: Believer back from its original release date, Swift now has bad blood with both Batman and Doctor Strange.

To be clear, you're not going to find footage of Swift battling it out with the superheroes, Endgame-style. No, we're talking about box office pre-sales. Swift's juggernaut Eras Tour is getting its own concert movie screening in theaters, and, per a report from Deadline, the movie has already raked in over $65 million in pre-sales. The Batman's US and Canada pre-sale figure was $42 million, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' was $60 million. Swift certainly isn't having a cruel summer, then.

We're also still a month out from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hitting theaters. That's plenty of time for Swift to be on another box office milestone's scent like a bounty hunter.

But, Swift hasn't quite caught up to Spider-Man: No Way Home just yet, which pulled in $120 million before its release. According to Deadline's sources, a $100 million opening for the Eras Tour movie wouldn't be a surprise, though. The Eras Tour is also being distributed directly by AMC and has a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, so it's not contravening the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, either.

Batman and Doctor Strange aren't the first to lose the great war to the Eras Tour movie, with The Exorcist abandoning its Friday the 13th release date to make way for Swift, and GameStop stock movie Dumb Money, Meg Ryan rom-com What Happens Later, The Persian Version, and Ordinary Angels all best believing in Swift's bejewelled box office power and moving out of her way, too.

The Eras Tour movie is hitting theaters in the US, Canada, and Mexico this October 13 – as overseas Swifties will remember all too well, the film doesn't yet have an international release confirmed.

The film will also only screen on four consecutive weekends (plus Halloween), so if you plan to have the time of your life fighting dragons with Swift, you'll need to drop everything now and find a free weekend. Are you ready for it?

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store (and yes, I have run out of Taylor Swift lyrics to quote).