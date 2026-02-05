Fallout producer says the team wants to make a practical Liberty Prime Alpha suit for season 3: "We just need to figure out how to build it"

Liberty Prime Alpha is getting a practical upgrade

The Fallout team is sticking to their guns when it comes to practical effects, as producer Jonathan Nolan says they will try their best to build the Brotherhood of Steel's exciting new weapon physically ahead of season 3.

Warning: spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.

During the Fallout season 2, episode 8 post-credits scene, we see the Brotherhood's Elder Cleric Quintus receive blueprints for Liberty Prime Alpha – a huge robot designed to end wars. This came as a bit of a shock to fans, but Nolan says he has been campaigning to include the weapon for quite a while.

