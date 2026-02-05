Fallout producer says the team wants to make a practical Liberty Prime Alpha suit for season 3: "We just need to figure out how to build it"

The Fallout team is sticking to their guns when it comes to practical effects, as producer Jonathan Nolan says they will try their best to build the Brotherhood of Steel's exciting new weapon physically ahead of season 3.

Warning: spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.

During the Fallout season 2, episode 8 post-credits scene, we see the Brotherhood's Elder Cleric Quintus receive blueprints for Liberty Prime Alpha – a huge robot designed to end wars. This came as a bit of a shock to fans, but Nolan says he has been campaigning to include the weapon for quite a while.

"I just love giant robots, so I have been pestering Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and [Graham Wagner] now like 'When are we getting Liberty Prime?'" said Nolan to Cinema Blend. "Now we just need to figure out how to build it. That's the fun part."

When the interviewer asked if Liberty Prime would be built practically, Nolan answered, "Oh, 100%. We always try. We always try first and see if we can build it for real, and we often get there." The Brotherhood's power armour in the series is very much real and created by Legacy Effects. However, the team will no doubt have a little more trouble recreating Liberty Prime due to it being so big and, well, a robot

In the world of Fallout, Liberty Prime was created by the US Army to end the war with China. But after the apocalypse, the Brotherhood found an intact Liberty Prime in the Capital Wasteland and used it as their own personal weapon. In the games, Liberty Prime is introduced in the third Fallout 3 as an ally to the player character. However, after being destroyed during Fallout 3's Broken Steel DLC, the player then must rebuild the robot in Fallout 4 before deciding whether or not they want to side with the Brotherhood.

The robot is one of the most powerful tools in the game, and we don't think it will be any different in the series. This means that the Brotherhood now has the power to destroy Caesar's Legion, the New California Republic, and anyone else who dares to stand in their way. This completely changes the playing field for Fallout season 3.

Fallout season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video. For more, check out our guide on Fallout season 2 Easter eggs and our Fallout season 2 review.