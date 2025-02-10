Take-Two boss seemingly teases eventual GTA 6 PC port: "We don't always go across all platforms simultaneously"

GTA 6 still hasn't been confirmed for PC, but Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick has seemingly teased that it eventually will.

Last week, Zelnick again affirmed that Rockstar's long-awaited open-world sequel is still on track to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X this fall, noting that "there's always a risk of slippage." An eventual PC release has always seemed fairly likely because of established Rockstar precedent as well as the unrivaled demand for a game like GTA 6, and in an interview with IGN, Zelnick seemed to raise that likelihood significantly.

"So with Civ 7 it's available on console and PC and Switch right away," Zelnick said, referring to Firaxis' recent multiplatform release, Civilization 7. "With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms."

In the same interview, Zelnick said the PC version of a multiplatform release can account for 40% of overall sales and that the PC market has "become a much more and more important part of what used to be a console business." And though he shrugged off concerns over struggling console sales thanks to a promising 2025 release lineup, he also said "the trend that you'd want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC."

Basically, it would be really weird for Zelnick to say all of this and then not have GTA 6 come to PC at some point, but it's hard to say how long it'll take for that to happen. The most recent Rockstar game of comparative scale would be Red Dead Redemption 2, and that launched on PC in November 2019, a little more than a year after its PS4 and Xbox One release date. There's no telling whether it'll be the same for GTA 6, but it's a sound enough general indicator.

