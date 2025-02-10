Take-Two boss is "not concerned" about falling console sales because major 2025 games like GTA 6 will help convince more people to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X

There's no doubt in anyone's mind that GTA 6 is going to be one of the biggest games of the year, so it comes as little surprise that the CEO of Rockstar Games owner Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, seems confident that it'll be able to help drive console sales, too.

As it stands, GTA 6 is only set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has remained vague about a potential PC release , although many believe it'll get a port eventually, just like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 did a good while after their initial launches (it took over a year and a half for the former). Speaking to IGN , Zelnick makes it clear that he knows how important PC launches are, explaining that PC versions of multiplatform games can generate 40% or more of total sales.

In fact, Zelnick says the industry has "seen PC become a much more and more important part of what used to be a console business," but he's clearly not concerned about GTA 6's console launch, even if there's been a dip in sales for current-gen hardware. Rather, he's convinced that it'll actually help convince some players to splash their cash on a current-gen console for the first time. "When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles," Zelnick explains.

"And I think that will happen this year," he continues. "I don't think tariffs are going to be our friend, but I think there will be a meaningful uptick in console sales in calendar [year] 25 because of the release schedule, not just coming from us, but coming from others. So I'm not concerned about [console sales falling]. I think the trend that you'd want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC."

Zelnick isn't just being humble about there being big games "not just coming from us," because 2025 is looking ridiculously busy. Beyond GTA 6 and Borderlands 4 , we can also look forward to Elden Ring Nightreign , Death Stranding 2: On the Beach , Doom: The Dark Ages , and many more. Get those backlogs cleared now, because they're about to get even more chaotic.

GTA 6 still coming this fall, Take-Two boss says "there's always a risk of slippage" but "we feel really good" about a 2025 launch.