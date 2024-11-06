GTA 6 publisher says it "isn't complicated for us to support" PC and, great, cool, so where's that GTA 6 PC announcement?

GTA 6 publisher Take-Two says PC support isn't complicated, which is A Thing to say when GTA 6 still hasn't been officially confirmed for PC.

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release in Fall 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there's been no announcement of a PC version. Past GTA titles have launched on console before coming to PC at a later date, and GTA 6 is expected to hit PC eventually, the more it looks like PC players will have to wait until 2026 to play the game.

"The audience is going to show up if you have great properties, so we just have to make sure to be on an array of platforms," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in the company's latest earnings call. "If one platform diminishes in value, there's always another one.

"We're seeing great growth in PC right now, for example. I have been of the view that open formats would continue to grow and PC is an open format. I do think PC will continue to be a more and more important part of the console business going forward, and that isn't complicated for us to support at all. So the bottom line is, we are selective about which platforms we support. We make the tech work when we can make it work, as long as the audience is big enough to make that worthwhile."

Zelnick had a rather coy response to questions around GTA 6 on PC in an interview back in May, saying "the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone," whatever that means.

Rockstar owner says GTA 6 and Borderlands 4 won't release near each other: "We wouldn't, and no one would, stack up huge releases".