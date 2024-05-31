GTA 6's fate on PC isn't "set in stone" says CEO of Rockstar Games owner, but "the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is"

As the world patiently waits for the launch of GTA 6 , one big question remains: is it coming to PC? Back when we got our first trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, it was confirmed that it'd be releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, but there was no mention of PC at all.

Well, according to Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive (AKA the owner of Rockstar), this isn't something that's confirmed either way right now. As spotted by VGC , during an interview at TD Cowen's 52nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference yesterday, Zelnick was asked about the platforms that GTA 6 is launching on, and whether the lack of a PC announcement is "set in stone." Zelnick seemingly does his best to avoid giving a concrete answer, but adds that he believes the "right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is," which might offer some reassurance to PC fans.

"Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone, near as I could tell," he begins. "Because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement, I guess that could happen too. It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone.

"But Rockstar has an approach to platforms, we’ve seen before, and they'll make more announcements in due time," he continues. "I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, any platform that makes sense, over time.”

That "approach to platforms" Zelnick mentions could refer to the fact that previous Rockstar releases, including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, were released on consoles first, then came to PC some time later. In GTA 5's case, it was a year and a half before PC players could dive in. At this point, it's not known if a similar approach will be taken to GTA 6, but based on Zelnick's comments, it's clear that neither Take-Two nor Rockstar are ready to talk about it yet, at least.

If you're eager to dive into Rockstar's next game, be sure to check out our top 10 games like GTA you need to play while waiting for GTA 6 .