"Rockstar Games seeks perfection in everything they do": Take-Two boss is confident in GTA 6, but "our competitors are not asleep"

GTA 6 is still on track to launch this fall, as Rockstar parent Take-Two has confirmed in its latest financial report. But CEO Strauss Zelnick is willing to admit that there's always a possibility that the game might slip, even though he's confident in Rockstar's quest for perfection.

"We believe that arrogance is the enemy of continued success," Zelnick said in a Q&A session following the Take-Two financials. "We run scared. We're looking over our shoulder. Our competitors are not asleep. And so what do we do about that? We try to be the most creative, the most innovative, and the most efficient company in the entertainment industry. And Rockstar Games in particular seeks perfection in everything they do. And we believe that if we do that right, and we focus on delivering for consumers, that's our best opportunity to succeed."

Zelnick has repeated similar lines about GTA 6 since the game's official reveal, saying in February 2024 that Rockstar was "seeking perfection" and reiterating in May 2024 that "It's about creating an experience that no one has seen before, and Rockstar Games seeks perfection." You heard it here, folks: GTA 6 will be a perfect video game.

Well, maybe not literally perfect, but after years of anticipation it feels like nothing short of perfection will come close to satisfying the fans who've spent all this time waiting for GTA 6.

