GTA 6 devs tease that they're working on "absolutely mind-blowing things" and promise "more to come"

It's nearly been a year since the GTA 6 trailer first landed, and that 90 seconds of footage alone was enough to cement enough hype for Rockstar's open-world title to take home the fan-voted Most Wanted Game award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024. During the acceptance speech, we got just a tiny little teaser of bigger things to come.

"Thank you so much for this incredible award," a Rockstar rep who neglected to introduce himself said while accepting the award on stage. "Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us. They mean a lot to us at Rockstar. There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. So it's a real honor to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here. But thank you very much everybody, and yeah - more to come. Thank you."

That's vague, yes, but we're all grasping at straws when it comes to guessing when our next look at GTA 6 is gonna come. That first trailer launched on December 4, 2023, and 353 days later we're all still waiting to see more. It's not just fans, either - GTA 5 remains the best-selling traditional AAA game of all time, and GTA 6's launch is going to be an event that the whole industry takes notice of. Analysts have spent the last year saying that the game's importance to the console market "cannot be overstated" as Sony and Microsoft try to get old-gen players to upgrade to new machines.

Will those "absolutely mind-blowing things" justify the 11 years of waiting fans have endured since GTA 5? Time will tell, but I hope that "more to come" is landing sooner rather than later.

