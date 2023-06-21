The Super Mario RPG is back after 26 years

The rumored Super Mario RPG remake is real, and is set to launch on November 17, 2023.

The brief trailer shown at today's Nintendo Direct showed the game with updated graphics. It looks like the gameplay is all the same as the original, right down to the slightly stilted movement, so it seems we're in line for a very faithful remake - just with improved visuals and a widescreen presentations.

Originally released in 1996 for the SNES and titled Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, the game sees Mario and four friends - Peach, Bowser, Mallow, and Geno - set out to save the world from Smithy, an evil robotic blacksmith.

This year's new version certainly offers an impressive coat of paint, bringing those characters closer to the core of the Mario canon in-line with the mainstream appearances. That said, there's just enough of a hint of that older game coming through to make it clear that this is a very authentic new take. Peach's transformation at the start of the trailer is substantial, for example, but it feels like this is almost shot-for-shot with the original.

It was a busy Direct for Mario and pals. As well as the RPG, we got news of new 2D entry Super Mario Bros Wonder, a Luigi's Mansion 3DS remake, WarioWare Move It, and a mysterious Princess Peach game that we're yet to learn much about. Add to that Wave 5 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's booster pack, and it's a very big afternoon for our dungaree-wearing plumber.

