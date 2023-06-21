Super Mario Bros Wonder revives 2D action this October

Super Mario Bros Wonder is a brand new 2D Mario game, and it's launching on October 20.

Yes, that's right, there's a brand new 2D Mario game on the way for the Nintendo Switch later this year. The new side-scrolling 2D Mario game was used to close out the new Nintendo Direct presentation earlier today on June 21, and it was one hell of a note for the Direct to end on.

Super Mario Bros Wonder looks set to unite a lot of Mario characters for the new game. For starters, we'll have Peach, Daisy, Toad, and Luigi all as playable characters, backing up Mario with various new abilities that can change the game, and our beloved boy Yoshi will also be a playable character.

This was definitely one of the more surprising game announcements of the latest Nintendo Direct, that's for sure. Closing out the showcase with a new side-scrolling 2D Mario game is sure to please all the older Nintendo fans out there, as well as catching the eye of more modern players, and the fact that it's out later this year is sure to excite players everywhere.

This wasn't even the only Mario-related announcement during the new Nintendo Direct. The original Super Mario RPG is getting a complete remake, and it's out later this year on November 17, so you'll have back-to-back months with brand new Mario goodness to look forward to.

